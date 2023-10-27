IRON MAIDEN To Once Again Conquer North America With 2024’s ‘The Future Past Tour’

Following their spectacular performances this year at the recent Power Trip Festival in California, in Western Canada and throughout Europe, iconic British band IRON MAIDEN will be returning to the United States and Canada with THE FUTURE PAST TOUR next year.

Tickets will be available starting with an exclusive IRON MAIDEN fan club presale beginning on Tuesday, October 31st. The general onsale will begin on Friday, November 3rd at 10am local time HERE. Trooper VIP will be once again available at most shows in U.S.A./Canada. Go to www.ironmaiden.com for the latest info.

Bassist Steve Harris says, “We’re really excited to be bringing THE FUTURE PAST TOUR back to Canada and the United States next year. We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both Senjutsu and Somewhere In Time, and we’ve really enjoyed playing them! Soit’s going to be a great experience for us to visit many other cities across North America and bring this new show to those fans who’ve waited patiently to see it. See you all in 2024!”

Manager Rod Smallwood comments, “THE FUTURE PAST TOUR is one of the most exciting tours we’ve ever done and to be performing both brand new material and songs that haven’t been played for many years with a mix of fan favourites has been a great experience for both the fans and the band. The energy has been incredible and we can’t wait to continue bringing this amazing and innovative show to fans around the world next year.”

THE FUTURE PAST TOUR, which includes songs from both IRON MAIDEN’s most recent studio album Senjutsu as well as 1986’s seminal album Somewhere In Time, alongside other fan favorites, played to over 750,000 fans at more than 30 sold-out shows across Europe in the summer of 2023. The band also performed in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver alongside their highly praised appearance at California’s Power Trip Festival this October which had Consequence stating “…Iron Maiden?set the bar high?at Power Trip” and The Desert Sun saying “Iron Maiden didn’t disappoint and delivered a hard-hitting performance to open the festival on a high note.” Featuring one of the most spectacular stage productions of the band’s career, it has received rave reviews in every city and country that IRON MAIDEN visited.

The North American tour dates, produced by Live Nation, are as follows:

OCTOBER 2024

Fri 4th: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, SAN DIEGO, CA

Sat 5th: Michelob ULTRA Arena, LAS VEGAS, NV

Tues 8th: Kia Forum, LOS ANGELES, CA

Sat 12th: Aftershock Festival, SACRAMENTO, CA

Mon 14th: MODA Center, PORTLAND, OR

Weds 16th: Tacoma Dome, TACOMA, WA

Fri 18th: Delta Center, SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Sat 19th: Ball Arena, DENVER, CO

Tues 22nd: Xcel Energy Center, ST PAUL, MN

Thurs 24th: Allstate Arena, ROSEMONT, IL

Sat 26th: Scotiabank Arena, TORONTO, ON

Sun 27th: Videotron Centre, QUEBEC, QC

Weds 30th: Centre Bell, MONTREAL, QC

NOVEMBER 2024

Fri 1st: Wells Fargo Center, PHILADELPHIA, PA

Sat 2nd: Barclays Center, BROOKLYN, NY

Weds 6th: DCU Center, WORCESTER, MA

Fri 8th: PPG Paints Arena, PITTSBURGH, PA

Sat 9th: Prudential Center, NEWARK, NJ

Tues 12th: CFG Bank Arena, BALTIMORE, MD

Weds 13th: Spectrum Center, CHARLOTTE, NC

Sat 16th: Dickies Arena, FORT WORTH, TX

Sun 17th: Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center), SAN ANTONIO, TX

Head to www.ironmaiden.com all ticketing and tour information.