MISSING PERSONS Joins Forces With Iconic Guitarist STEVE STEVENS For “Because Of You I’m Crying”

The buzz surrounding the Missing Persons single “Ice Blue Eyes,” released earlier this month, has been inescapable and both critics and fans have all been saying virtually the same thing – Missing Persons is BACK with the vintage ‘80s rock sound that earned them numerous radio hits and legions of rabid devotees! So how does one top that showing? Well, how about releasing a second single that further cements the band’s incredible comeback and features a virtuosic performance from iconic guitarist, Steve Stevens!

“Because Of You I’m Crying” might sound like it’s supposed to be a sad, heartbroken ballad but anyone familiar with Missing Persons vocalist/lyricist Dale Bozzio knows that she’s no shrinking violet. Through decades of trials and tribulations, heartache and loss, Bozzio has persevered, continuing to perform on stages across the nation and pouring her heart and soul into new recordings like “Because Of You I’m Crying.”

Stevens’ intricate guitar riffs that punctuate the song’s synth-heavy vibe captures Bozzio’s fiery spirit and transform the song into a powerful ‘80s rock epic with a very modern statement of self-fulfillment and determination.

Stream/download the single: https://orcd.co/missingpersons_stevestevens

Hollywood Lie is without a doubt the best Missing Persons album since their ‘80s heyday. It will be available everywhere November 10 on all formats, including CD and vinyl. Order your copy today!

Order the CD/vinyl: https://cleorecs.com/store/?s=missing+persons+hollywood+lie&post_type=product

Pre-order/pre-save the digital: https://orcd.co/missingpersons_hollywoodlie