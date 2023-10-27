WES CAGE Unleashes Official Video For Powerful New Single “The Wolf”

Solo rock artist Wes Cage unleashes his new single “The Wolf” via Pavement Entertainment. Co-written with Keith Wallen from Breaking Benjamin, Cage breathes fresh life into the rock scene with a memorable, meaningful song for listeners everywhere.

Listen to “The Wolf” on all streaming platforms here: https://orcd.co/wescagethewolf

“I hope this song resonates with the masses and is embraced as a symbolic work of art that encourages triumph and hope,” says Cage. “‘The Wolf’ is about the spiritual dichotomy of the higher and lower self.”

To further illustrate his vision, Cage has released the official music video for “The Wolf,” which recently premiered on Metal Injection.

Produced by Glitter and Gold Media, and filmed at Le Grand Restaurant in Los Angeles, California, the video shows Cage contending with darkness while searching for the light.

Cage notes, “In the video, I play the two contrasting incarnations of the same character. His lower self, in his case, is one of destitution, zero self control, addiction, oblivion and failure, while his higher self is depicted through a being who is of power, elevation, awareness, organization and overall success. Both forces live in us all.”

By Cage’s own admission, battles with addiction once saw him digging his own grave. An advocate for recovery who went to the depths of despair and emerged that much stronger, Cage’s music speaks with a wisdom beyond his years, shaped by hardened experience.

Now a dedicated family man in his early 30s, Cage embarks on a courageous new chapter, creating ambitious hard rock no less lacking in authenticity or edge but designed to connect on a bigger scale. His music is equal parts reflective and inventive, with hooks that resonate with diverse crowds.

For the latest on Cage, visit: https://www.instagram.com/westoncagecoppola/