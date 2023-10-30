NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK Announce Dates For ‘The Magic Summer 2024 Tour’

Multi-platinum pop icons New Kids on the Block have announced THE MAGIC SUMMER 2024 TOUR. Reimagining the smash 1990 tour of the same name, Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan & Danny will bring back the magic for fans old and new, this time with very special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. As announced on GMA this morning, the tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on June 14 and hit over 40 cities including Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Fanclub and CITI presales beginning Wednesday, November 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 3 at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com .

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Magic Summer 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, November 1 at 12 PM local time until Thursday, November 2 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

New Kids On The Block are bringing back their best moments and memories. They have promised to be performing their greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites and magical surprises for their diehard fans all across the country. The 2024 Magic Summer Tour is where the magic happens! Fans should expect a summer of fun and nostalgia as the New Kids embark on their first mostly outdoor venue tour in 15 years. NKOTB will be visiting some of the most iconic venues on this tour for a night under the stars, including some of the very same venues that they performed at on the original 1990 Magic Summer Tour.

The sold-out 1990 Magic Summer Tour, sponsored by Coca-Cola & McDonalds, took place at the ultimate height of New Kids’ success, and included multi-night stops at the band’s hometown Foxboro Stadium, Dodgers Stadium, Giants Stadium and many others. The band collaborated with Harry Blackstone Jr. to stage magic and illusions within their performance, impressing fans and the Magic community alike, and even went on to win a Magic award for their contributions to the medium throughout their tour.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create – and recreate – with our amazing fans each night,” said Donnie Wahlberg. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”

Over 3 million fans attended the Magic Summer Tour worldwide, coinciding with New Kids On The Block’s number-one album & single at the time. Watch New Kids On The Block’s throwback video HERE to see all the 90s nostalgia that will be returning this summer.

New Kids On The Block have come back to life as their official dolls in a brand-new promotional video in support of the upcoming tour. Watch HERE. With cameos from Andrea Barberof Full House & Fulller House (a dedicated BlockHead!) and influencer Brittany Nicole, the New Kids tease the magic in store for their fans this summer and transform into living versions of their iconic dolls.

Since the 1990 Magic Summer Tour, New Kids have continued to be a force with their finger on the pulse of pop culture, making waves once again in 2008, when they reunited for smash-hit album The Block. On November 3, they will be releasing a revamped version of this iconic 2008 comeback album, The Block Revisited, celebrating 15 years since their triumphant return to the music scene.

New Kids have headlined the iconic Fenway Park three times and continue to represent their hometown of Boston with pride. They have sold millions of concert tickets around the world since their return. They have traveled with their fans on NKOTB cruises, as well as held the first-ever NKOTB fan convention, BLOCKCON, which took place earlier this year.

Date City Venue June 14, 2024 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center June 15, 2024 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre June 18, 2024 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre June 19, 2024 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake June 21, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center June 22, 2024 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis June 23, 2024 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Amphitheater June 25, 2024 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre June 26, 2024 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP June 28, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena June 29, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre July 1, 2024 Highland, CA Yaamava’ Theater ** July 2, 2024 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre July 3, 2024 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre July 5, 2024 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum July 6, 2024 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena July 7, 2024 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre July 9, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre July 10, 2024 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater July 12, 2024 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater July 13, 2024 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman July 14, 2024 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion July 16, 2024 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater July 17, 2024 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater July 19, 2024 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre July 20, 2024 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre July 21, 2024 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place July 25, 2024 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium July 26, 2024 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre July 27, 2024 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion July 28, 2024 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park August 1, 2024 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach August 2, 2024 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre August 3, 2024 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium August 4, 2024 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater August 8, 2024 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center August 9, 2024 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion August 10, 2024 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center August 11, 2024 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC August 15, 2024 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann August 16, 2024 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion August 17, 2024 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage August 22, 2024 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater August 23, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena August 24, 2024 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater August 25, 2024 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

**No support acts or CITI Presale for July 1.

About New Kids On The Block

New Kids On the Block have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide — including back-to-back international #1 songs, 1988’s Hangin’ Tough and 1990’s Step By Step — and a series of crossover smash R&B, pop hits like “You Got It (The Right Stuff),”? “Cover Girl,” “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You,” “Step By Step” and “Tonight.” The group which started with humble Boston beginnings grew to shatter concert box office records playing an estimated 200 concerts a year, in sold out stadiums throughout the world.? Since reuniting in 2007, NKOTB have toured consistently to sold out arenas, have sold nearly 4 million tickets and have doubled their crowd sizes. The Boston natives have been bestowed with their very own, “New Kids on the Block Day,” an honor not many can claim, and have played Fenway three times before. The group solidified their place in Hollywood with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since reuniting and will continue representing Boston on their journey long into the future. In 2024, New Kids will embark on their 2024 Magic Summer Tour, with support from special guests Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff.