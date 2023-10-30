NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK Announce Dates For ‘The Magic Summer 2024 Tour’

Multi-platinum pop icons New Kids on the Block have announced THE MAGIC SUMMER 2024 TOUR. Reimagining the smash 1990 tour of the same name, Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan & Danny will bring back the magic for fans old and new, this time with very special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. As announced on GMA this morning, the tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on June 14 and hit over 40 cities including Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Fanclub and CITI presales beginning Wednesday, November 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 3 at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com.
PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Magic Summer 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, November 1 at 12 PM local time until Thursday, November 2 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
New Kids On The Block are bringing back their best moments and memories. They have promised to be performing their greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites and magical surprises for their diehard fans all across the country. The 2024 Magic Summer Tour is where the magic happens! Fans should expect a summer of fun and nostalgia as the New Kids embark on their first mostly outdoor venue tour in 15 years. NKOTB will be visiting some of the most iconic venues on this tour for a night under the stars, including some of the very same venues that they performed at on the original 1990 Magic Summer Tour.
The sold-out 1990 Magic Summer Tour, sponsored by Coca-Cola & McDonalds, took place at the ultimate height of New Kids’ success, and included multi-night stops at the band’s hometown Foxboro Stadium, Dodgers Stadium, Giants Stadium and many others. The band collaborated with Harry Blackstone Jr. to stage magic and illusions within their performance, impressing fans and the Magic community alike, and even went on to win a Magic award for their contributions to the medium throughout their tour.
“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create – and recreate – with our amazing fans each night,” said Donnie Wahlberg. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”
Over 3 million fans attended the Magic Summer Tour worldwide, coinciding with New Kids On The Block’s number-one album & single at the time. Watch New Kids On The Block’s throwback video HERE to see all the 90s nostalgia that will be returning this summer.
New Kids On The Block have come back to life as their official dolls in a brand-new promotional video in support of the upcoming tour. Watch HERE. With cameos from Andrea Barberof Full House & Fulller House (a dedicated BlockHead!) and influencer Brittany Nicole, the New Kids tease the magic in store for their fans this summer and transform into living versions of their iconic dolls.
Since the 1990 Magic Summer Tour, New Kids have continued to be a force with their finger on the pulse of pop culture, making waves once again in 2008, when they reunited for smash-hit album The Block. On November 3, they will be releasing a revamped version of this iconic 2008 comeback album, The Block Revisited, celebrating 15 years since their triumphant return to the music scene.
New Kids have headlined the iconic Fenway Park three times and continue to represent their hometown of Boston with pride. They have sold millions of concert tickets around the world since their return. They have traveled with their fans on NKOTB cruises, as well as held the first-ever NKOTB fan convention, BLOCKCON, which took place earlier this year.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|June 14, 2024
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|June 15, 2024
|Tinley Park, IL
|Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
|June 18, 2024
|Clarkston, MI
|Pine Knob Music Theatre
|June 19, 2024
|Burgettstown, PA
|The Pavilion at Star Lake
|June 21, 2024
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|June 22, 2024
|Maryland Heights, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
|June 23, 2024
|Prior Lake, MN
|Mystic Amphitheater
|June 25, 2024
|Kansas City, MO
|Starlight Theatre
|June 26, 2024
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP
|June 28, 2024
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|June 29, 2024
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|July 1, 2024
|Highland, CA
|Yaamava’ Theater **
|July 2, 2024
|Wheatland, CA
|Toyota Amphitheatre
|July 3, 2024
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|July 5, 2024
|Inglewood, CA
|Kia Forum
|July 6, 2024
|Palm Desert, CA
|Acrisure Arena
|July 7, 2024
|Chula Vista, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|July 9, 2024
|Phoenix, AZ
|Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
|July 10, 2024
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|July 12, 2024
|Austin, TX
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|July 13, 2024
|The Woodlands, TX
|Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
|July 14, 2024
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|July 16, 2024
|Franklin, TN
|FirstBank Amphitheater
|July 17, 2024
|Franklin, TN
|FirstBank Amphitheater
|July 19, 2024
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|July 20, 2024
|West Palm Beach, FL
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|July 21, 2024
|Jacksonville, FL
|Daily’s Place
|July 25, 2024
|Charleston, SC
|Credit One Stadium
|July 26, 2024
|Alpharetta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|July 27, 2024
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|July 28, 2024
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park
|August 1, 2024
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|August 2, 2024
|Hartford, CT
|XFINITY Theatre
|August 3, 2024
|Hershey, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium
|August 4, 2024
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|August 8, 2024
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|August 9, 2024
|Gilford, NH
|BankNH Pavilion
|August 10, 2024
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|August 11, 2024
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Broadview Stage at SPAC
|August 15, 2024
|Philadelphia, PA
|TD Pavilion at the Mann
|August 16, 2024
|Columbia, MD
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|August 17, 2024
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|August 22, 2024
|Darien Center, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|August 23, 2024
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|August 24, 2024
|Milwaukee, WI
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater
|August 25, 2024
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
**No support acts or CITI Presale for July 1.
About New Kids On The Block
New Kids On the Block have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide — including back-to-back international #1 songs, 1988’s Hangin’ Tough and 1990’s Step By Step — and a series of crossover smash R&B, pop hits like “You Got It (The Right Stuff),”? “Cover Girl,” “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You,” “Step By Step” and “Tonight.” The group which started with humble Boston beginnings grew to shatter concert box office records playing an estimated 200 concerts a year, in sold out stadiums throughout the world.? Since reuniting in 2007, NKOTB have toured consistently to sold out arenas, have sold nearly 4 million tickets and have doubled their crowd sizes. The Boston natives have been bestowed with their very own, “New Kids on the Block Day,” an honor not many can claim, and have played Fenway three times before. The group solidified their place in Hollywood with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since reuniting and will continue representing Boston on their journey long into the future. In 2024, New Kids will embark on their 2024 Magic Summer Tour, with support from special guests Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff.
