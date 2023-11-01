CURTIS “50 CENT” JACKSON Achieves RIAA Diamond Status With “In Da Club” and Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Iconic Debut Album

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s seminal 2003 smash “In Da Club” has officially reached RIAA Diamond status! It marks his very first Diamond certification. Thus far, the song has amassed over 1.2 billion Spotify streams and 1.8 billion YouTube views on the music video. It impressively averages 42 million-plus streams per week worldwide. Produced by Dr. Dre and Mike Elizondo, it notably concluded 2003 as the #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 year-end chart.

“In Da Club” adorned his blockbuster 9x-platinum full-length debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. The GRAMMY® and Emmy Award-winning Queens, NY rapper, entrepreneur, actor, and producer delivered a modern classic on his first try. It arrived on February 6, 2003, and it immediately bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200. It capped off 2003 as “the best-selling album of the year” and saw him score a total of five GRAMMY® Award nominations, including “Best New Artist,” “Best Rap Album,” “Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group” for “Magic Stick” [with Lil’ Kim], and “Best Male Rap Solo Performance” and “Best Rap Song” for “In Da Club.”

Speaking to its enduring influence, Rolling Stone named it one of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time,” while The Ringer hailed it as a “classic” in a detailed deep dive retrospective. Recalling the stratospheric #1 success of “In Da Club,” Stereogumproclaimed, “He was New York to the bone, but his music, thanks to a rare and impossible-to-replicate combination of factors, transcended the regionalism that’s always been a key part of rap’s power.”

About Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, is an award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, actor and producer from Queens, New York. Recognized as one of the most talented and prolific music artists of his time, the Grammy Award winner rose to fame with his record-shattering debut album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” and has since sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and been awarded numerous prestigious accolades. Jackson has leveraged his star power to cross over with unparalleled success as an entrepreneur, actor and producer. From “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” being one of the fastest selling albums in history to creating one of the most influential deals in hip-hop with the sale of Vitaminwater, Jackson continues to break records. He currently has the biggest premiere of a series ever on Starz with “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Jackson has carved out a thriving television and film career as both a best-in-class producer and star. In 2005, he founded G-Unit Film & Television Inc., which has produced a wide range of content across numerous platforms and sold a myriad of shows to various networks. Among these is the critically acclaimed #1 show on Starz, Power, in which he not only co-starred but also served as executive producer and director. He has successfully focused on the expansion of the Power universe with spinoffs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force. G-Unit Film & Television also produced ABC’s For Life, is currently in production on season three of the hit series, Black Mafia Family, for Starz and recently released the Black Mafia Family docuseries. In 2023, Jackson announced a non-exclusive multi-project development deal with FOX. G-Unit Film & Television is also in development on the scripted series Fightland and Queen Nzinga for Starz as well as Trill League at BET+. Untitled is in development for Paramount+ with Chad Stahelski attached to direct. Lady Danger starring Nicki Minaj is set at Freevee. G-Unit Film & Television recently released Hip Hop Homicides on WeTV. Jackson is also expanding into the podcast space through his new G-Unit Audio banner with the return of Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord in partnership with iHeart Media and Lionsgate Sound. The company is also building out its feature slate, starting with a three-picture horror deal as a collaboration with horror phenom Eli Roth and 3BlackDot and Expendables 4 upcoming with Millennium and Lionsgate.

The exceptional businessman has served as CEO of G-Unit Records since its inception in 2003 and has since signed a host of multi-platinum artists. In 2003 Jackson launched the G-Unity Foundation to support programs that foster social and leadership skills in young people living in cities nationwide. Jackson also continues to widen his brand, and in 2016, launched luxury wine and spirits company, Sire Spirits, that owns Le Chemin du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac. In April 2020, Jackson released his second New York Times Best Selling self-help book “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter.” Additionally, in January 2020, Jackson received a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as was awarded a NAACP award for Best Director in a Drama Series. In 2023 it was announced that Jackson will embark on a global tour “The Final Lap Tour” with over 100 shows confirmed across 35 Countries kicking off in North America and continuing through Europe, and Australia with over 1 Million tickets sold.