GREEN DAY Announce Dates For The ‘Saviors’ Tour, Release New Track “Look Ma, No Brains!”

Global rock superstars Green Day – Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool – have officially shared details on their massive 2024 global stadium tour with support from with the illustrious rock luminaries The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas in North America and Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace in the UK/EU. The Saviors Tour, fueled by Monster Energy, kicks off with the European run on 30 May in Monte De Gozo, Spain and travels through France, Germany and Italy, before reaching the UK, including a huge London show at the legendary Wembley Stadium on 29 June. The North American run, produced by Live Nation, begins shortly after on July 29 at Nationals Park in Washington, DC and makes 27 stops across North America in cities such as Toronto, ON; New York, NY; Chicago, IL; Atlanta, GA; Nashville, TN; Los Angeles, CA; Phoenix, AZ; San Francisco, CA and many more before wrapping up in San Diego, CA at Petco Park on September 28.

Green Day shared, “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

The tour will be a larger-than-life, career-spanning celebration of one of the biggest musical acts of all time and some of the most important albums in history. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Green Day’s 1994 certified Diamond album, Dookie, and the 20th anniversary of 2004’s juggernaut, American Idiot. Each a cultural phenomenon in its own right, these albums have remained at the forefront of punk culture since their release. With blazing guitars and electrifying vocals, Green Day are ready to bring their mind-blowing collection of hits to stadiums across the country, along with plenty of additions from their newly announced album, Saviors.

Green Day began dropping hints about their soon-to-be 14th studio album, Saviors, at a surprise show at Las Vegas’ Fremont Country Club, surrounded by a crowd of 800 die-hard fans. During their Las Vegas takeover, which also included commanding headline performances at When We Were Young festival, the band debuted two killer new tracks: the first single “The American Dream Is Killing Me” and the brand new “Look Ma, No Brains!,” out today. Watch the accompanying video HERE, directed by Ryan Baxley and Brendan Walter. Fans got another chance to hear the new music during Green Day’s headlining Amazon Music Live concert series performance on October 26, which included the two releases along with crowd favorites from their extensive discography. With a brand new album and a nationwide stadium tour on the horizon, Green Day are ready for total domination.

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, November 7. Additionally, fans can sign up for Green Day’s mailing list by Tuesday, November 7 to get first access to presale tickets. More pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, November 10 at 10am local time at greenday.com

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of The Saviors Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 7 at 10AM local time until Thursday, November 9 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Citi is the official card of The Saviors Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 7 at 10AM local time until Thursday, November 9 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, guided tours on stage, access to Green Day Hospitality Lounge, VIP entry, exclusive merch packages and more. For more information, visit greenday.com

UK/EU TICKETS: Pre-order Saviors HERE by Tuesday, 7th November @ 3pm BST to get access to presale codes. Presale starts Wednesday, 8th November at 9:30am GMT / 10:30am CET. General on sale is Friday, 10th November @ 9:30am GMT / 10:30am CET.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, guided tours on stage, VIP entry, exclusive merch packages and more. For more information, visit greenday.com

THE SAVIORS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

With support from The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas

Mon Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*

Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !

Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre ^!

Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

*Festival Date

^Not a Live Nation Date

!With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only

THE SAVIORS UK/EU TOUR DATES:

With support from Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace

Thu May 30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain – O Son do Camino*

Sat Jun 1 – Madrid Spain – Road to Rio Babel*

Wed Jun 5 – Lyon Decines – LDLC Arena – with The Interrupters

Fri Jun 7 – Nurnberg Germany – Rock im Park*

Sat Jun 8 – Nurburgring Germany – Rock am Ring*

Mon Jun 10 – Berlin Germany – Waldbühne – with Donots

Tue Jun 11 – Hamburg Germany – Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld – with Donots

Sat Jun 15 – Interlaken Switzerland – Greenfield Festival*

Sun Jun 16 – Milan Italy – I Days – Hippodrome La Maura*

Tue Jun 18 – Paris France – Accor Arena – with The Interrupters

Wed Jun 19 – Arnhem Netherlands – GelreDome – with The Hives & The Interrupters

Fri Jun 21 – Manchester UK – Emirates Old Trafford – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

Sun Jun 23 – Isle of Wight UK – Isle of Wight Festival*

Tue Jun 25 – Glasgow UK – Bellahouston Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

Thu Jun 27 – Dublin Ireland – Marlay Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

Sat Jun 29 London UK – Wembley Stadium – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

*Festival Date

ABOUT GREEN DAY

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released their breakout album Dookie in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved 10x Platinum Diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles. Entertainment Weekly calls Green Day, “The most influential band of their generation,” whileRolling Stone attests, “Green Day have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of Kiss, and that doesn’t seem to be changing.” In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation’s attention, selling more than 8 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. Mojo declared “It’s exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock’n’roll band in the 21st century.” In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. Released in 2020, Green Day’s thirteenth studio album Father Of All…debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart and #1 in both the U.K. and Australia. Pitchfork declared, “Green Day’s most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim.” In July 2021, Green Day embarked on The Hella Mega Tour (w/ Fall Out Boy & Weezer). The global tour included 29 sold-out stadium gigs – including renowned venues like London Stadium and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. On October 24, the band announced the release of their highly anticipated 14th studio album,Saviors, coming January 19, ‘24 and released their brand new single, “The American Dream Is Killing Me.”

FOLLOW GREEN DAY

Facebook | Twitter | TikTok | Instagram | YouTube | Press Site | Website