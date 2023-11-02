PEPE AGUILAR Announces Dates For “Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024”

Pepe Aguilar has announced the return of his tour alongside his family, a show filled with entertainment for all audiences, rooted in Mexican tradition, music, and culture. This is how “Jaripeo Sin Fronteras” evolved into “Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024” featuring a new look, production and theme that pays tribute to one of Mexico’s most recognized celebrations, the Day of the Dead.

“Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos” will take the audience on a visual and musical journey that goes back to the origin of the Aguilar Dynasty through classic and favorite songs spanning several generations, including hits by the legendary Antonio Aguilar, up to the latest hits and timeless classics by Pepe Aguilar, the music of Leonardo and Ángela, as well as Antonio Aguilar Jr.

Promoted by Live Nation and produced by Pepe Aguilar, the 20-city tour kicks off with two nights at the Honda Center in Anaheim on March 29th & 30th and then continues across the U.S. in Texas, Nevada, Florida, Illinois and many more before concluding in Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center on July 20th.

“Jaripeo Hasta los Huesos 2024” is an experience filled with vibrant music, bursts of color, and overflowing emotions in honor of the ancestral Day of the Dead celebration that will defy the barriers between the other side and the world of the living. Through offerings and rituals, this Jaripeo will pay tribute to those who are no longer with us. It’s an emotional celebration that reminds us of the importance of keeping them alive in our hearts and celebrating life through death itself. Don’t miss this unique experience that will touch your soul!

TICKETS: Tickets will be available through the general onsale beginning on Friday, November 3 at 10am local time and in Austin and Houston, Texas at noon local at LiveNation.com.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to a backstage tour, on-stage photo, access to soundcheck, exclusive VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!

JARIPEO HASTA LOS HUESOS 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Mar 29 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sat Mar 30 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sun Mar 31 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena

Fri May 03 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun May 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Sun May 12 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena

Fri May 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat May 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun May 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sat May 25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sat Jun 29 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Sun Jun 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Jul 03 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Fri Jul 05 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat Jul 06 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat Jul 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sun Jul 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Jul 19 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sat Jul 20 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

About Pepe Aguilar:

Winner of 13 Grammys, including 4 American Grammys and 4 Latin Grammys as a producer, in addition to a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and numerous other awards and recognitions; Pepe Aguilar is a singer with an intense and romantic way of interpreting, capable of infusing natural sentiment into a ballad or demonstrating all his power in a wild and ranchero-themed song. With over 32 recorded productions that have sold more than 17 million albums, Pepe is regarded as one of the best Spanish-speaking voices and a worthy representative of Mexican music worldwide. Recently ranked with his shows in the Top 20 as one of the most successful Latin tours of all time according to Billboard and always seeking to innovate in his performances or musical functions, highlighting his ranchera and mariachi roots.