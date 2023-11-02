‘SCARFACE’ Set To Return To Theaters In Celebration of 40th Anniversary!

Say hello to my little friend!” — Fathom Events and Universal Pictures are set to celebrate four decades of the seminal gangster epic “Scarface” with a special two-night event. Directed by Brian De Palma, this classic returns to theaters nationwide on Sunday, November 12 at 3 pm and 7 pm local time, and Wednesday, November 15 at 7 pm local time.

Official Synopsis: In the spring of 1980, the port at Mariel Harbor was opened, and thousands set sail for the United States. They came in search of the American Dream. One of them found it on the sun-washed avenues of Miami…wealth, power and passion beyond his wildest dreams. He was Tony Montana. The world will remember him by another name…Scarface. Starring Al Pacino as Tony Montana along with Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Robert Loggia, “Scarface” has become a cultural phenomenon brilliantly directed by Brian De Palma and written by Oliver Stone.

Each screening includes an exclusive introduction made for Fathom Events by esteemed film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, providing unique insight into this iconic film that has left an indelible mark on cinema and pop culture.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).

Check out the trailer for the film below, along with some kick-ass poster art for this epic event!