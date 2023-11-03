LOVE ACTUALLY, the beloved holiday favorite will be available for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD for the film’s 20th anniversary! That’s right! This fan favorite is set to heat up the holidays with a November 21st release from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

To celebrate this milestone, Icon Vs. Icon is offering up a copy of the iconic film to one lucky winner. Read on for the details on this epic holiday release and to learn how to enter!

Synopsis: Funny, irresistible, and heartwarming, Love Actually is the ultimate romantic comedy that follows eight couples whose lives intersect shortly before Christmas. From the makers of Bridget Jones’s Diary and Notting Hill, this beloved film is headlined by an incredible roster of stars including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson and more. Take a breathtaking tour of love’s delightful twists and turns as you fall under the spell of Love Actually and share the laughs and charm again and again!

BONUS FEATURES:

Making LOVE ACTUALLY (NEW) Join Writer/Director Richard Curtis along the with cast and crew as they reflect on the making of the film and its legacy 20 years later.

Deleted Scenes with Introductions by Richard Curtis

The Music of LOVE ACTUALLY with Introductions by Richard Curtis

The Storytellers A featurette exploring the film’s main storylines, featuring interviews with the cast discussing their characters and the major elements within each on-screen relationship.

Kelly Clarkson “The Trouble with Love is” Music Video

Billy Mack “Christmas is All Around” Music Video

Feature Commentary with Director Richard Curtis and Actors Hugh Grant, Bill Nighy and Thomas Sangsters

THE GIVEAWAY!

Icon Vs. Icon has teamed up with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment to give a copy of this incredible film to one (1) of our dedicated readers.

HOW TO ENTER: To enter, shoot an email with “Love Actually” in the subject line to contest@iconvsicon.com. Additionally, we want you to tell us about your favorite actor in ‘Love Actually’ and why they top your list. Be creative as we read every entry, and we love hearing from the fans!

DEADLINE and DETAILS: This contest is only open to residents in the United States and Canada. The contest will be open until November 21st at 12 PM ET. After that, we will contact the winner and ship it to your door!