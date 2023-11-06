Comedian RANDY RAINBOW Adds Additional Dates To ‘Randy Rainbow for President Tour’

Randy Rainbow, the beloved musical satirist, is embarking on an extended leg of his Randy Rainbow for President Tour, adding 26 new dates to his “campaign trail”. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicked off on October 11 and has now expanded to include dates through the spring, wrapping up on May 5 in Austin, TX at Paramount Theatre.

The four-time Emmy and GRAMMY-nominated singer, comedian and New York Times Best-Selling author will take on the hottest topics and skewer politicos of the day as only he can, bringing his most viral video song parodies to life onstage. Featuring live accompaniment by Broadway musicians, the show will also include live audience interaction and original songs written by Rainbow with Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns) and Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast).

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale (details below) beginning November 8 at 11 a.m. local time with additional presales throughout the week. The general on sale begins November 10 at 11 a.m. local time at RandyRainbow.com.

Randy Rainbow’s fan presale will begin on November 8 at 11 a.m. local time through November 9 at 10 p.m. local. Fans can find more information on Randy’s website or on his Twitter.

REMAINING 2023 RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR DATES:

^NEWLY ADDED DATE | *NOT A LIVE NATION DATE

Fri Dec 01 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

Sat Dec 02 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Sun Dec 03 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts*

Fri Dec 08 – Dayton, OH – Victoria Theatre

Sat Dec 09 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater*

Fri Dec 29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

2024 RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR DATES:

Fri Jan 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Sat Jan 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sun Jan 21 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Fri Jan 26 – Las Vegas, NV – The Mirage Theatre

Sat Jan 27 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sun Jan 28 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater^

Thu Feb 01 – Spokane, WA – The Fox Theater^

Fri Feb 02 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sat Feb 03 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Sun Feb 04 – Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre^

Thu Feb 08 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium^

Fri Feb 09 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center for the Performing Arts^

Fri Feb 23 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre^

Sat Feb 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall^

Thu Feb 29 – Syracuse, NY – The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater^

Fri Mar 01 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall*^

Fri Mar 15 – Fort Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre^

Sat Mar 16 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts^

Thu Mar 28 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center^

Fri Mar 29 – Norfolk, VA – Harrison Opera House^

Thu Apr 04 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion*^

Fri Apr 05 – Tulsa, OK – Cox Business Convention Center Legacy Hall^

Sat Apr 06 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater^

Sun Apr 07 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha^

Thu Apr 11 – Reading, PA – The Santander Performing Arts Center^

Fri Apr 12 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre^

Sat Apr 13 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre^

Fri Apr 26 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall*^

Sat Apr 27 – New Haven, CT – Shubert Theater^

Sun Apr 28 – Wilmington, DE – The Grand Opera House*^

Fri May 03 – Houston, TX – Cullen Performance Hall^

Sat May 04 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre^

Sun May 05 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre^

ABOUT RANDY RAINBOW

Randy Rainbow is a four-time EMMY® and GRAMMY®-nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, satirist, host, and New York Times bestselling author, best known for his popular web series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and four consecutive EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short-Form Variety Series. His debut solo album, A Little Brains, A Little Talent (Broadway Records), earned him a 2023 GRAMMY® nomination for Best Comedy Album.

Touring the U.S. with his sold-out solo musical comedy concerts, the influencer and Internet sensation’s viral comedy videos have received hundreds of millions of views across all social media and digital platforms. His fresh take on politics and current events has led to interviews and profiles by The Washington Post (magazine cover story), CBS Sunday Morning, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, NPR, ABC News, OUT, People, and Entertainment Weekly.

He has appeared onscreen as a featured guest star in the FX comedy/drama series Better Things, and on the New York stage as a lead in the Encores! series revival of Call Me Madam at New York City Center.

As the Washington Post noted, “Randy Rainbow has found his spotlight through the Internet, emerging as a viral sensation who dispenses musical comedy salve for a divided nation.”