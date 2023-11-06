TATE MCRAE Announces 2024 ‘Think Later Tour’ and November 18th Appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Tate McRae has officially announced her sophomore album THINK LATER to be released December 8th via RCA Records. Executive produced with hitmaker Ryan Tedder (Taylor Swift, Beyoncé), THINK LATER and its songs are steeped in pop appeal and infectious toplines. Showcasing Tate’s boundless vocal talent and evolution as a songwriter, this new body of work explores the all-too-relatable feelings of falling in love and embracing the raw emotions that you experience as a result of leading with your intuition and heart. Pre-save HERE.

THINK LATER features Tate’s latest single “greedy” which earned the star her first #1 on the Spotify Global chart and top 10 on the Billboard Global 200 chart hitting #3. The self-assured hypnotic offering has garnered over 313 million streams to date and hit #14 on Hot 100 along with #1 most added at Top 40 and Hot AC radio upon release. Making it her biggest debut to date, “greedy” has been called “an artistic turning point… a propulsive self-empowerment anthem built around a firecracker of a pop hook that finds McRae dipping in and out of a falsetto while exuding unshakeable confidence” by Billboard.

Most recently, she performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and received a 2023 Billboard Music Award nomination in Top Dance/Electronic Song for her collaboration with Tiësto on “10:35.” Watch Tate make her musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live November 18th with host Jason Momoa.

Next year, Tate will embark on her first global outing with the ‘THINK LATER TOUR” spanning 53-dates throughout Europe, UK, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Wednesday, April 17 in Dublin, Ireland at 3Olympia Theatre, with shows in London, Amsterdam, Prague, Paris, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Sydney, Melbourne, and many more before wrapping up in Wellington, New Zealand at TSB Arena on Thursday, November 21. charlieonnafriday will be joining as support on all dates across Europe, UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Presley Regier will join Tate across all North America dates.

The ‘THINK LATER TOUR’ will see Tate playing the biggest and most iconic venues of her career thus far, including her first headline show at Madison Square Garden. On sale info and full routing below.

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an AMEX presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, November 7. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, November 10 at 10 AM Local Time at TateMcRae.com.

AMEX PRESALE: American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, November 7 at 10 AM local time through Thursday, November 9 at 10 PM local time.

EUROPE + UK TICKETS: Fans will have a chance to pre-order THINK LATER for access to a presale starting on Wednesday, November 8 at 10 AM local time for dates in UK and Ireland. The general on sale will begin Friday, November 10 at 10 AM local time for all cities in Europe and the UK at TateMcRae.com.

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND TICKETS: Fans will have a chance to pre-order THINK LATER for access to a presale starting on Monday, November 13 at 9 AM local time. The general on sale will begin Tuesday, November 14 at 3 PM local time at TateMcRae.com.

‘THINK LATER TOUR’ GLOBAL 2024 DATES

Wed Apr 17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

Thu Apr 18 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

Sat Apr 20 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Academy

Mon Apr 22 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Wed Apr 24 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

Fri Apr 26 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic At The Halls

Sun Apr 28 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

Mon Apr 29 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – AFAS Live

Tue Apr 30 – Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena

Thu May 02 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

Fri May 03 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Sat May 04 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Falkonersalen

Mon May 06 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

Tue May 07 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

Wed May 08 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin

Fri May 10 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar

Sun May 12 – Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622

Mon May 13 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

Tue May 14 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

Thu May 16 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

Fri May 17 – Paris, France – Zenith

Mon May 20 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

Tue May 21 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

Wed May 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu de Lisboa

Fri Jul 05 – Calgary, AB – Hometown Show*

Sun Jul 07 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste Michelle

Tue Jul 09 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Thu Jul 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Sun Jul 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed Jul 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Fri Jul 19 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sat Jul 20 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Jul 21 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wed Jul 24 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sat Jul 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sun Jul 28 – Sterling Heights, MI– Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 30 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Thu Aug 01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Tue Aug 06 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Wed Aug 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Fri Aug 09 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 13 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Wed Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at Mann

Fri Aug 16 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Sat Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Thu Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden**

Fri Nov 08 – Perth, Australia – Red Hill Auditorium

Sun Nov 10 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage

Tue Nov 12 – Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavilion

Fri Nov 15 – Adelaide, Australia – AEC Theatre

Sun Nov 17 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

Tue Nov 19 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Thu Nov 21 – Wellington, New Zealand – TSB Arena

* Venue TBA

** Additional support TBA

About Tate McRae:

Calgary native singer/songwriter/dancer Tate McRae has become the artist to watch with over 6.7 billion career streams, over 945 million video views, a #1 Top 40 hit and multiple #1 dance hits. She’s received countless accolades including nominations for two Billboard Music Awards, an MTV VMA Award, a People’s Choice Award, four iHeartRadio Music Awards and nine JUNO Awards among others. She’s been featured on Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood list, Billboard’s 21 Under 21 list for the past three years along with Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2021 where she was the youngest musician on the list.

Her #1 RIAA certified 3x Platinum single “you broke me first” has amassed over 1.9 billion streams since its release in 2020. She’s collaborated with various artists including Regard & Troye Sivan on their #1 dance hit “You,” along with Khalid on their track “working,” Tiësto’s “10:35” and Jeremy Zucker on her viral single “that way.” Tate has toured the world and performed at various music festivals including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Firefly, The Governor’s Ball, Austin City Limits and more.

Last year, Tate released her highly anticipated debut album, i used to think i could fly which landed at #1 on Spotify’s Global Top Albums Debut Chart, charted in the top 10 in multiple countries upon release and has garnered over 1.5 billion streams to date. Featuring RIAA certified Platinum single “she’s all i wanna be” and certified Gold track “feel like shit,” the album showcased Tate at the top of her game with all-star writing collaborators and producers including Greg Kurstin, Finneas, Charlie Puth, Alexander 23, Blake Slatkin, and more. The stunning album received praise from the likes of Billboard who said “…Tate McRae steps into stardom on her long-awaited debut album” while GRAMMY.com stated, “…each track shows McRae is ready to be one of her generation’s most raw-and-real superstars.”

Follow Tate McRae:

