The BIG3 Basketball League Announces Return To CBS For The 2024 Season

BIG3 Basketball, the world’s premier professional Fireball3 league, has announced that it will return to CBS Sports for a fifth season as the primary broadcast partner for the 2024 season.

CBS Sports will broadcast over 20 regular season games, the playoffs, the championship game, and the all-star and celebrity games. Last season’s highly anticipated celebrity game featured current basketball superstar, the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown. These events have become annual highlights for fans of the league and are known for their memorable moments and star-studded appearances.

“CBS feels like home for the BIG3, so it’s good to be back home. The best 3-on-3 basketball in the world on the best network in the world. It’s only right.” Said BIG3 Founder Ice Cube.

“BIG3 continues to deliver an exciting brand of basketball to a passionate audience in addition to the work they do on behalf of players and the community,” said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming CBS Sports. “We look forward to the BIG3 returning to our slate of action-packed summer programming on CBS and Paramount+.”

The 2024 season is poised to be the most thrilling and competitive yet as BIG3 Basketball prepares to tip off in the summer of 2024 on Saturday, June 15, and conclude on Sunday, August 18.

Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming season, including the schedule of games and broadcast information.

For more information about BIG3 Basketball, visit www.big3.com.