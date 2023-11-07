KENNY CHESNEY Unveils Dates For ‘Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour’

The summer of 2024 is heating up as country music superstar Kenny Chesney has officially unveiled dates for his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour! Joining Chesney is the multiple GRAMMY-winning Zac Brown Band, enjoying their 12th CMA Group of the Year nomination; 2023 CMA Song of the Year and New Artist nominee Megan Moroney; and multiple-week No. 1 “When The Sun Goes Down” duet partner Uncle Kracker, known for his own hits “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”

“I wanted a name that suggested – obviously – when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going,” Chesney says of his 2024 tour name. “But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves.

“That was the thing about Uncle Kracker and my song. It captured a vibe and a moment so perfectly. No matter how much fun you’re having all day long, ‘everything gets hotter when the sun goes down…’ I know from years of experience that’s true.

“So, I can’t wait to get back out there, stadium-sized ’cause there’s nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs. It’s gonna be awesome.”

Kicking off April 20, 2024 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, the tour will run through August 23 at Foxborough, Mass.’s Gillette Stadium for what has become a tradition: closing out the tour in a venue Chesney has played to well over a million people. Tickets for these major stadium shows will go on-sale next Friday, Nov. 17.

“Zac Brown Band understands high-energy country, the same way Alabama did, and they’ve got our friend Caroline Jones in their line-up now, too,” Chesney says of the group joining as direct support. “Megan Moroney isn’t just one of the smart new voices in country, she’s really bringing a sense of heart and joy to the music – and I’m fired up to be bringing her out to No Shoes Nation.

“And Uncle Kracker has been part of so many fun times, crazy moments and memories made, it always kicks things up a notch when he’s out there with us. So, it really is old friends, new friends and a whole lotta love.”

Again presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum, the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour brings all the high velocity energy and songs people know by heart back to America’s favorite stadiums.

KENNY CHESNEY’S SUN GOES DOWN 2024 TOUR

with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker

On Sale Next Friday, Nov. 17

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Tampa, Fla. Raymond James Stadium

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Charlotte, N.C. Bank of America Stadium

Saturday, May 4, 2024 Minneapolis, Minn. U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, May 11, 2024 Arlington, Texas AT&T Stadium

Saturday, May 18, 2024 Atlanta, Ga. Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday, May 25, 2024 Landover, Md. FedExField

Saturday, June 1, 2024 Pittsburgh, Pa. Acrisure Stadium

Saturday, June 8, 2024 Philadelphia, Pa. Lincoln Financial Field

Saturday, June 15, 2024 Chicago, Ill. Soldier Field

Saturday, June 22, 2024 Milwaukee, Wisc. American Family Field

Saturday, July 6, 2024 Kansas City, Mo. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Saturday, July 13, 2024 Seattle, Wash. Lumen Field

Saturday, July 20, 2024 Los Angeles, Calif. SoFi Stadium

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Denver, Colo. Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 Nashville, Tenn. Nissan Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 Detroit, Mich. Ford Field

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 East Rutherford, N.J. MetLife Stadium

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium

About Kenny Chesney

Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney is the only country artist to appear on Billboard’s Top 10 Touring Artists of the Last 25 Years, each of the last 14 years. The East Tennessee songwriter is known for his high-energy live shows and playing to over a million people every full-scale tour he’s done. With more Billboard No. 1 Country Songs than any other artist, his rock/country hybrid has been the sound of coming of age in the 21st Century; his groundbreaking singles include “American Kids,” “Here & Now,” “Get Along,” “You & Tequila,” “Somewhere With You,” “Save It For A Rainy Day” and “Beer In Mexico.” Purveyor of No Shoes Radio, which now exists on SiriusXM as a home for his eclectic AOR/island/songwriter blend, Chesney has been called “The King of the Road” by the Wall Street Journal and “The People’s Superstar” by the Los Angeles Times.