“Matthew Perry: Life and Legacy” Tribute Special To Air Tonight on VH1

VH1 will honor the legacy of Matthew Perry with an exclusive Entertainment Tonight news special, “VH1 & ET PRESENT MATTHEW PERRY: LIFE AND LEGACY,” airing Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET/PT on VH1. The tribute special will feature archival footage and never-before-seen interviews of award-winning actor Matthew Perry at various stages of his life, reflecting on his career. ET was on the set of every project Matthew did and was behind the scenes of Friends numerous times to capture the star through his career. The VH1 special will also share stories about his best moments as one of the most memorable characters in TV history, ‘Chandler Bing’ in Friends. From his unbreakable bond with his co-stars to his legacy as an advocate for those struggling with addiction, “VH1 & ET Present Matthew Perry: Life and Legacy” will recount some definitive moments in his life and feature new interviews with his former co-stars and the close friends he spent his final days with.

“Matthew Perry was a beloved and incredibly gifted movie and TV star. We are deeply saddened by the news of his passing,” said Scott Mills, President and CEO, BET Media Group. “Matthew’s versatility in numerous starring roles and cutting-edge comedy helped him become a household name. We join so many in celebration of his life, and we send our condolences to his family and all his Friends around the globe.”

“VH1 & ET Present Matthew Perry: Life and Legacy” will encore on Saturday, November 11 at 10 AM ET/PT on VH1.