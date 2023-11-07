MICHAEL JACKSON ‘Thriller 40’ Documentary Set To Debut In December On SHOWTIME

SHOWTIME has announced that the new documentary feature THRILLER 40 will make its debut on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan on Saturday, December 2, and premiere that day at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

Forty years after the release of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” – the best-selling album of all time worldwide – Director Nelson George takes fans back in time to experience the making of the record-breaking album and the release of the accompanying short films that forever redefined the music video format. Featuring never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews, THRILLER 40 chronicles the creation of a pre-internet global phenomenon unlike anything before it or since. “Thriller” launched Michael Jackson into mega-stardom and to this day continues to influence all aspects of culture and entertainment, including the worlds of music, dance and fashion. Music and entertainment luminaries including Usher, Mary J. Blige, Will.I.Am, Mark Ronson, Misty Copeland, Maxwell and John Landis are featured in the documentary.

The feature will also make its international debut on December 2 on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Latin America and South Korea and on MTV internationally, excluding China and Japan.

THRILLER 40 is produced by Optimum Productions and Company Name. Colin Hanks, Sean Stuart, John Branca and John McClain serve as producers.