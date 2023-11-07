THE CHOICE IS YOURS: Paramount+ To Premiere New Documentary Focusing On BLACK SHEEP’s Andres “Dres” Vargas-Titus

Paramount+ has announced that the new feature-length documentary THE CHOICE IS YOURS will premiere exclusively on the service Tuesday, November 21 in the U.S. and Canada, and on Wednesday, November 22 in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

THE CHOICE IS YOURS, directed and edited by Clark Slater (DMX: Don’t Try And Understand), is the story of rapper and artist Andres “Dres” Vargas-Titus, part of the legendary 90’s hip hop duo Black Sheep, and his incredible journey from being on top of the game to struggling with civilian life and staring down the barrel of his last chance at success. Along the way he meets Maureen Yancey, aka Ma Dukes, mother to music icon J.Dilla who gifts him with a hard drive of unreleased Dilla beats and tasks him with creating the next great Dilla record. As Dres attempts to uncover the mystery behind his story, which hasn’t been told in full until now, Dres meets with artists, celebs, music executives and journalists to better understand who Dilla was, only to discover that not everyone is happy about Dres being gifted these beats. The accompanying controversy threatens not just the release of the album, but Dres’ very legacy.

“Hip-Hop gives us the opportunity to blow up. It also gives us the opportunity to implode,” said Dres. “As we strive to live up to our character, in the mirror we see the champion and challenger knowing the choice is yours.”

THE CHOICE IS YOURS is produced by Versus and MTV Entertainment. The film is executive produced by Mark Grande, Justin Barnes, Rob Meyers, Bruce Gillmer, and Amanda Culkowski, produced by Tom Colabraro, and with an original score composed by artist and producer Erick The Architect.