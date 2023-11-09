BOOKIE, Executive Produced By Chuck Lorre And Starring Sebastian Maniscalco, Debuts November 30 On MAX

The Max Original comedy series BOOKIE, from Emmy®-nominated creator Chuck Lorre and starring Sebastian Maniscalco, debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30 on Max. The eight-episode series will debut two episodes subsequent Thursdays leading up to the season finale on December 21. Check out the official trailer and synopsis for the series below!

Synopsis: From Emmy®-nominated creator Chuck Lorre (“The Big Bang Theory”) and Nick Bakay, this darkly funny comedy follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own. Full of relatable mishaps, Bookie chronicles one man’s journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top.

The highly anticipated series stars Sebastian Maniscalco, Omar J. Dorsey, Vanessa Ferlito, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders and Maxim Swinton.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, BOOKIE is created, written and produced by Chuck Lorre & Nick Bakay; executive produced by Sebastian Maniscalco, Judi Marmel and Andy Tennant, who directed multiple episodes.