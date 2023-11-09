THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS Announces ‘Seasons 2024 World Tour’

Go big or go home! Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto announced Thirty Seconds to Mars’ monumental Seasons 2024 World Tour —while climbing from the Empire State Building in New York City. The extensive run across Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand marks the band’s first headline tour in over 5 years. Full details on tour dates and ticketing information can be found below.

Leto, the band’s frontman, accomplished a historic feat as he completed the first ever climb of the Empire State Building. Having always been fascinated with the incredible landmark since he was a child, he said “The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day.” As an avid climber, the Empire State Building and the tour announcement carry the sentiment that anything is possible if we try.

The Empire State Building was recently rated the #1 attraction in the U.S. by Tripadvisor for the second consecutive year after a recent $165 million renovation of its legendary iconic Observatory.

The tour kicks off in Latin America with festival performances at Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina and Brazil along with Estéreo Picnic in Colombia and Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival in Mexico. The band then arrives in Europe for 28 shows in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. The show then travels to North America where Mars will be joined by AFI along with support from Poppy and KennyHoopla across the 24 shows in major arenas and amphitheaters. Finally, the tour will conclude in Australia and New Zealand with four arena shows.

Multi-platinum selling artist Thirty Seconds to Mars, comprised of brothers Jared and Shannon Leto, makes a triumphant return with their sixth studio album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day, released September 15th via Concord Records. The album heralds a new era for the band, one that not only explores the darker sides of the human experience but the hope as well, an arresting reminder that even in the face of seemingly impossible obstacles, there is still beauty to be found in the world. Lead single, “Stuck” officially debuted at #1 on the Alternative radio chart and scored a top 10 hit in Italy, marking the fastest chart climb of the band’s career. Sitting in the top three of the German airplay charts, the tour’s namesake and current single, “Seasons” asks if we can accept change as we move through the many different seasons of life.

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THIRTYSECONDSTOMARS.COM

EUROPE: General onsale for the Galicia, Spain show begins Wednesday, November 8 at 1pm local time. All other EU/UK shows go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10am local time.

NORTH AMERICA: Tickets will be available starting with a Thirty Seconds to Mars pre-sale beginning on Friday, November 10 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time.

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND: Thirty Seconds to Mars pre-sale begins on Monday, November 13 at 10am local time. Various presales will take place ahead of the general sale on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time.

THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS TOUR DATES:

LATIN AMERICA

Mar 15 – 17 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza

Mar 15 – 17 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza

Mar 21 – 24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estéreo Picnic

Mar 22 – 24 – S?o Paulo, Brasil – Lollapalooza

Sat Mar 30 – Mexico, Monterrey – Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival

EUROPE

Tue Apr 16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Wed Apr 17 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

Fri Apr 19 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Sat Apr 20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Mon Apr 22 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

Tue Apr 23 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Apr 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Fri Apr 26 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Sat Apr 27 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

Mon Apr 29 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Wed May 1 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet

Thu, May 2 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Sat May 4 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Forum Black Box

Thu May 9 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

Fri May 10 – Bratislava, Slovakia – O’Nepela Arena

Sun May 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Mon May 13 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Wed May 15 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sportovni Hala Fortuna

Thu May 16 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome

Sat May 18 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sun May 19 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tue May 21 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wed May 22 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri May 24 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Sat May 25 – Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour Arena

Mon May 27 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Wed May 29 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

30 May – 1 June – Galicia, Spain – O Son do Camiño

NORTH AMERICA

*Featuring AFI and support from Poppy and KennyHoopla

Fri Jul 26 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre*

Sat Jul 27 – Ridgefield, WA RV – Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

Tue Jul 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre*

Wed Jul 31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Fri Aug 02 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

Sat Aug 03 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater*

Tue Aug 06 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Wed Aug 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*

Fri Aug 09 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*

Sat Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

Mon Aug 12 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

Wed Aug 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*

Thu Aug 15 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*

Sat Aug 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

Sun Aug 18 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center*

Tue Aug 20 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*

Wed Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre*

Fri Aug 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Sat Aug 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Tue Aug 27 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*

Thu Aug 29 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

Fri Aug 30 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

Sun Sep 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

Wed Sep 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre*

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND

Thu Sep 12 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Sep 14 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Sep 17 – Brisbane, AUS – Riverstage

Thu Sep 19 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena