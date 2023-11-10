311 Announce Dates For Co-headling Japanese Tour with MAN WITH A MISSION

Legendary rockers 311 have announced a run of co-headlining shows in Japan in early 2024 with Man With A Mission. The band will be playing two nights – January 22 and January 23 – in Tokyo and one night – January 25 – in Osaka. These shows mark the band’s first performances in Japan in 14 years. Ticket pre-sale details are as follows:

Promoter pre-order tickets available November 10 at 12pm JST (November 9 at 7pm PT)

1st Stage pre-order tickets available November 23 at 12pm JST (November 22 at 7pm PT)

2nd Stage pre-order tickets available December 7 at 12pm JST (December 6 at 7pm PT)

All tickets will be on sale December 26 at 12pm JST (December 25 at 7pm PT) at http://www.hipjpn.co.jp/live/liveinjapan2024

Upcoming 311 Tour Dates

November 11 – Tucson, AZ – Dusk Music Festival*

January 22 – Tokyo, Japan – Zepp Haneda^

January 23 – Tokyo, Japan – Zepp Haneda^

January 25 – Osaka, Japan – Zepp Osaka Bayside^

February 23 – Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival*

March 9 – Las Vegas, NV – 311 Day @ Park MGM

March 10 – Las Vegas, NV – 311 Day @ Park MGM

June 7 – Nuremberg, Germany – Rock im Park*

June 8 – Nürburg, Germany, Rack Am Ring*

June 14 – Castle Donington, England – Download Festival*

June 15 – Castle Donington, England – Download Festival*

June 16 – Castle Donington, England – Download Festival*

* Festival appearance

^ With Man With A Mission

311 recently announced the return of 311 Day on March 9 and March 10 at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. All tickets and VIP packages are on sale now at www.311.com/tour. Fans traveling to 311 Day can reserve rooms between March 6 and March 14 at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Excalibur Hotel & Casino, Luxor Hotel and Casino and New York-New York Hotel & Casino. Rooms are available to book here.

MORE ABOUT 311

311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska, featuring Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar), Chad Sexton(drums), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (vocals/dj), and P-Nut (bass).

311 mixes rock, rap, reggae & funk into their own unique, hybrid sound – and 33 years later, the band is still regarded as one of the most entertaining & dynamic live bands in the U.S.

As veterans of over 2,000 shows across 27 countries, 311 is one of the longest running original lineups in rock, alongside iconic acts like U2 and Radiohead.

311’s celebrated live shows and touring schedule have earned them a vast and dedicated following nationwide. Their annual, headlining, amphitheater show is a staple of the U.S. Summer touring season. Past support acts include: The Offspring, Snoop Dogg, Sublime with Rome, Cypress Hill, Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, The Roots, Matisyahu, and Ziggy Marley.

311 have released thirteen studio albums, two greatest hits albums, two live albums, three DVD’s and a boxed-set, and have sold over 9 million records in the U.S.

Ten albums have reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 Sales Chart – and nine of their singles have reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Alternative Radio Chart – including three #1 singles: “Down,” “Love Song,” and “Don’t Tread On Me” – along with ”Amber,” “All Mixed Up,” “Come Original,” “Creatures For Awhile,” “Hey You,” and “Sunset in July.”

For more info, visit 311.com