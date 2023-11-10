“BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES” Set To Heat Up The Holiday Season On CBS!

BIG BROTHER has announced BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES’ two-hour premiere Monday, Dec. 11 (8:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

It was revealed tonight that BIG BROTHER’s Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes “broke in” to the BIG BROTHER House in an attempt to close the multiverse they opened that kicked off the season. Inadvertently, the trio opened the BB Holiday Universe, transformed the house into a winter wonderland and unleased the hit reality show’s first holiday special, BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES, a new game with a new set of rules and a cast of BB legends.

The BB Holiday Universe has been unleashed! ??

Get ready to see BB legends in Big Brother Reindeer Games, premiering December 11 on @CBS. Are you ready for a winter wonderland? ?? pic.twitter.com/DPKRUgeqfX — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) November 10, 2023

“Fly on The Wall is excited to bring a new competition series to the BIG BROTHER Universe and get a chance to ring in the holidays with some of our most memorable houseguests,” said executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan.

BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES kicks off when Santa invites nine iconic former BIG BROTHER players, including someone from the most recent season, to his magical world where the “Reindeer Games” will take place. Over six action-packed holiday themed episodes, “Santa’s Elves” – Derek Xiao (S23), Tiffany Mitchell (S23) and Jordan Lloyd (S11 and S13) – guide BB Legends through the most holiday-riffic, challenging and unpredictable competitions. Each episode features three competitions culminating in “Santa’s Showdown” that determines which player goes home at the end of that episode. Only four BB Legends make it to the finale and one player with the festive fortitude will walk away with the $100,000 grand prize and, of course, save the holidays.

BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES is produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas. Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and Chris Roach serve as executive producers.

Houseguests will be announced at a later date.

Episode Air Schedule:

Monday Tuesday Thursday Dec. 11, 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT Dec. 12, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT Dec. 14, 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT Dec. 18, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT Dec. 19, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT Dec. 21, 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.