DRAKE Unveils U.S. Dates For 2024 ‘It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?’ Featuring J. Cole

four-time Grammy-award winning and multi-platinum selling artist Drake announced his 2024 U.S. It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?, presented by Cash App and Visa. Grammy-award winning artist, producer and founder of Dreamville, J. Cole, will be joining Drake across many of the dates on the 2024 run. Produced by Live Nation, Drake and J. Cole will kick off the arena run with back-to-back shows in Denver at Ball Arena on Thursday, January 18 and Friday, January 19, before making additional stops in Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Nashville, St. Louis, Columbus, Memphis, and more; wrapping up on Wednesday, March 27 in Birmingham at BJCC’s own Legacy Arena.

It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? follows Drake’s highly successful return to the stage with his 2023 ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour, which saw Drake play 50 sold-out arena shows across North America throughout the summer and fall. Most recently, Drake released his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs via OVO Sound and Republic Records.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Cash App Card presale beginning Wednesday, November 15, followed by the general onsale beginning Friday, November 17 starting at 11am local time on drakerelated.com.

CASH APP CARD PRESALE: For all US shows, the first tickets to the It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? will be available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa.

Beginning Wednesday, November 15 starting at 11am local time through Thursday, November 16 at 10pm local time, Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/exclusives/drake-presale.

DRAKE ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR – BIG AS THE WHAT?’ 2024 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

Fri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Tue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Mon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center +

Wed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

Mon Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~

Sat Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

Wed Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole

ABOUT DRAKE:

Drake is a Grammy Award-winning, platinum-selling recording artist and multi-faceted performer. Canadian born, the hip hop artist first emerged in the music industry in 2009 when he debuted his EP So Far Gone, named the hottest mixtape of the year by MTV and selling over 650,000 copies. Fast forward to 2018, Drake dropped the platinum double LP, Scorpion which included a staggering 25 tracks. Succeeding the album’s release, Drake hit the road headlining the U.S. tour Aubrey & the Three Migos, which featured surprise guests like Meek Mill, French Montana, and Travis Scott among many others. Over the last five years, Drake has focused on the development and creation of his music, leading to some of his most praised work. Topping the U.S. charts in August of 2019, Drake released Care Package,his first compilation album that consists of songs from 2010 to 2016 that weren’t initially available for commercial streaming. In September of 2021, Drake released his most highly anticipated album yet titled, Certified Lover Boy. CLB marked his sixth studio album and broke Apple Music’s one-day streaming record in just under 12 hours. Leading into Summer of 2022, Drake surprised fans with his seventh studio album, Honestly Nevermind which includes a notable feature from 21 Savage. Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative studio album titled, Her Loss quickly followed with its debut in November of 2022. The album reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list. Most recently, Drake released his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs via OVO Sound and Republic Records.

