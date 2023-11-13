HORROR BUSINESS: Vice Press Home Video To Unleash ‘Evil Dead II’ On VHS!

Over the past few years, Vice Press has specialized in creating officially licensed, limited edition fine art movie posters featuring art produced exclusively for them by artists from across the world. On November 16th, Vice Press launch their latest line – Vice Press Home Video.

A collaboration between Vice Press’ Matt Ferguson and James Henshaw, along with regular Vice Press collaborator and artist, Florey, Vice Press Home Video launch their first release EVIL DEAD II, produced and sold under licence in the U.K. from StudioCanal.

Available in two editions; the Collector’s Edition comes in a clear clamshell with double sided cover, featuring art by Matt Ferguson and Florey on one side, and James Bousema on the reverse. The Collector’s Edition also comes with a set of 6 postcards featuring Evil Dead II movie posters, including Ferg x Florey and James Bousema’s releases for Vice Press, presented in a Collector’s Edition sleeve. The Blood Splatter Variant comes in a cardboard slip case cover featuring art by Matt Ferguson and Florey with screen printed “Blood Splatter” black VHS tape.

Packaging and label design on both editions was by Matt Ferguson and Florey. Alongside the release, Vice Press will also be releasing the artwork from the VHS as fine art movie poster prints in their Editions range.

Evil Dead II on VHS and the Evil Dead II Editions fine art poster prints by Matt Ferguson x Florey and James Bousema will be available exclusively from Vice Press on Thursday the 16th of November at 6pm GMT (UK)/ 1pm EST/ 10am PST (US)

Evil Dead II Art By Matt Ferguson and Florey Evil Dead II Art By Matt Ferguson and Florey Evil Dead II Collector’s Edition on VHS #image_title Evil Dead II Collector’s Edition on VHS Evil Dead II Blood Splatter Variant on VHS Evil Dead II Collector’s Edition on VHS Evil Dead II Blood Splatter Variant on VHS