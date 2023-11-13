JON BATISTE Announces Dates For ‘Uneasy Tour: Purifying The Airwaves For The People’

Multi-GRAMMY® and Oscar® winner Jon Batiste today announced his Uneasy Tour: Purifying The Airwaves For The People in support of his newly Grammy nominated album World Music Radio, out now via Verve Records/Interscope Records.

Batiste’s first-ever headlining tour will kick off February 16 at the Schnitzer in Portland, OR, and visit intimate theaters across North America and Canada, including stops at The Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA; The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA; The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN; Massey Hall in Toronto, ON; The Beacon Theatre in New York, NY; and ACL Live in Austin, TX. Artist presales begin Tuesday, November 14th at 10AM (local), with venue/local presales starting Wednesday, November 15th at 10AM(local). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17th at 10AM (local). Additional ticket information is available HERE.

Today’s tour announcement comes on the heels of Batiste’s six 2024 GRAMMY® nominations, with five on behalf of World Music Radio, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year for “Worship” and “Song of the Year for “Butterfly.” Additionally, he earned nominations for Best Jazz Performance for “Movement 18’ (Heroes)” and Best American Roots Performance for “Butterfly” from the album, as well as a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration with Lana Del Rey on her track “Candy Necklace.” Batiste will make several appearances in support of the album in November including the world-famous Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade on November 23rd and annual Root 100 Gala where he’ll be honored as the first “Voice and Vision” Award Recipient at the Apollo Theater on December 5.

World Music Radio invites the world to experience the marriage of hard-hitting pop songs to a rich tapestry of international sounds, with Batiste collaborating with a diverse range of global talents including Lil Wayne, Lana Del Rey, Kenny G, Fireboy DML, J.I.D, Camilo, NewJeans and more. The album received critical acclaim upon its release, with NPR describing it as “a sprawling exploration of what global music can sound like” and NME praising Batiste for “reinventing his sonic wheel.” The Associated Press celebrated the project as “a mesmerizing way to tune into Batiste’s eclectic and broad musicality,” while FLOOD Magazine lauded it for “coalescing disparate genres, generations, and value systems into a big-tent pop blockbuster.”

World Music Radio follows the success of Batiste’s historic and critically acclaimed 2021 album WE ARE, which swept the 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards winning five awards, including Album of the Year. His career-spanning fourteen nominations across seven categories is not only a first in GRAMMY® history, it also proves his ability to defy genres; an assertion of which he undeniably upholds within this newest musical endeavor. The New York Times exclaims the project is “a fantastical concept album that challenges music’s provincial genre borders, with a message of open-armed inclusivity for a fractured political era.”

In 2020, Batiste was honored with an Academy Award® for Best Original Score for his work on the Disney/Pixar film SOUL, which he shared with fellow composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The score won him a GRAMMY award and also garnered him a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, a NAACP Image Award, and a Critic’s Choice Award. Notably, Batiste became the second black composer in history, following the legendary jazz musician Herbie Hancock, to win an Academy Award for composition.

Batiste is the subject of Matthew Heineman’s moving documentary AMERICAN SYMPHONY, which will debut in select theatres on November 24 and via Netflix in partnership with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground on November 29. The film follows him beginning in early 2022, when he finds himself celebrated with 11 Grammy nominations, including album of the year. Amid that triumph, he is immersed in his most ambitious challenge yet: composing an original symphony for a performance at the storied Carnegie Hall. However, this extraordinary trajectory is upended when his life partner, NYT bestselling author and Emmy Award-winning journalist Suleika Jaouad, learns that her long-dormant cancer has returned.

Batiste will release his heartfelt original song, “It Never Went Away,” for the film on November 24th. A 2024 Oscar contender for “Best Original Song,” he wrote and produced the track in collaboration with Dan Wilson.

Uneasy Tour: Purifying The Airwaves For The People Dates:

2/16/24 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

2/17/24 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

2/18/24 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore (early and late shows)

2/20/24 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

2/22/24 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

2/23/24 Madison, WI The Sylvee

2/24/24 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

2/26/24 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

2/27/24 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

2/28/24 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

3/3/24 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

3/12/24 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

3/13/24 Montreal, QC MTELUS

3/15/24 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

3/16/24 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

3/17/24 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

3/19/24 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

3/21/24 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

3/22/24 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

3/24/24 Knoxville, TN Big Ears Festival

3/26/ 24 Dallas, TX Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House

3/27/24 Austin, TX ACL Live – Moody Theater

4/27/24 Miramar Beach, FL Kaleidoscope Beach

