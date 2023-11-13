TOM SEGURA Announces Dates For ‘COME TOGETHER’ Global Comedy Tour

One of the biggest touring comedians, Tom Segura, announced the first leg of his new global stand-up comedy tour Tom Segura: Come Together. His previous world tour, I’m Coming Everywhere, sold out venues across the world with over 300 shows. Segura is bringing his highly anticipated new hour of comedy to over 40 cities with the first leg of The Come Together tour. Shows will start in Honolulu, HI on December 30th and continue into 2024 with stops across Asia and North America including Segura’s hometown of Cincinnati, OH at Heritage Bank Center on May 4, 2024. More than 100 additional shows are anticipated to be announced in the new year.
Tickets will be available via pre-sale starting Wednesday, November 15th at 10AM local time. The general on sale will be Friday, November 17 at 10AM local time for all North American markets and Friday, November 25 for Tokyo. Ticket information can be found at TOMSEGURA.COM/TOUR.
Ticket buyers in a select number of cities will have the option to purchase a Platinum charity ticket. Segura will donate a portion of the proceeds from these Platinum ticket sales to the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. For more information about World Central Kitchen please visit: https://wck.org/. The Event Organizer has priced these tickets according to their market value. Availability and pricing are subject to change.
“We are so grateful for this incredible support—its efforts like this that make World Central Kitchen’s work possible. Whether we’re responding to a hurricane, wildfire, or humanitarian crisis, we are grateful to be fueled by people who share in our belief that a hot meal is so much more than just food…it’s hope and a sign that you aren’t alone. Gracias, Tom!” – Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen
TOM SEGURA: COME TOGETHER TOUR DATES
Saturday, December 30 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
Friday, January 5 – Tokyo – Yamano Hall
Monday, January 8 – Hong Kong – Rotunda 3, KITEC
Wednesday, January 10 – Singapore – The Theatre at Mediacorp
Thursday, January 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
Friday, January 19 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium
Saturday, January 20 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater
Thursday, February 1 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
Friday, February 2 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Saturday, February 3 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Sunday, February 4 – Hanover, MD – The HALL at Live!
Saturday, February 10 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena (on sale now, co-headline date with Bert Kreischer)
Thursday, February 29 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
Friday, March 1 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
Saturday, March 2 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, March 8 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Saturday, March 9 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sunday, March 10 – Belton, TX – Bell County Expo Center
Thursday, March 14 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Friday, March 15 – Saint Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Saturday, March 16 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sunday, March 17 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Thursday, April 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Friday, April 5 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
Saturday, April 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sunday, April 7 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Friday, April 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, April 13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sunday, April 14 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Friday, April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Thursday, May 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Friday, May 3 – Rama, ON – Casino Rama
Saturday, May 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Friday, May 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Saturday, May 11 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thursday, June 6 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
Friday, June 7 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Saturday, June 8 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
Wednesday, June 12 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Thursday, June 13 – Jamestown, NY – Northwest Arena
Friday, June 14 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Casino
Saturday, June 15 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
ABOUT TOM SEGURA:
Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He recently toured the world with over 300 shows on his I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour. He is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His fifth Netflix special Sledgehammer released July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streamer. In July 2022, Segura released his New York Times Bestselling book I’d Like to Play Alone, Please to wide praise with Forbes calling it “laugh out loud funny.” Paste Magazine described him as, “…having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.”
Your Mom’s House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom’s House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more podcasts that draw millions of listeners each week. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.
Segura can be seen in the STX Film Countdown opposite Elizabeth Lail, Instant Family opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, OPENING ACT, and FLINCH. Segura’s television credits include: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workaholics, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, How To Be A Grown Up.
Segura has an increasing social media following (@seguratom on IG, @tomsegura on Twitter). When he isn’t performing on stage or recording a podcast he’s watching college football or waiting for college football to come back.
