TOM SEGURA Announces Dates For ‘COME TOGETHER’ Global Comedy Tour

One of the biggest touring comedians, Tom Segura, announced the first leg of his new global stand-up comedy tour Tom Segura: Come Together. His previous world tour, I’m Coming Everywhere, sold out venues across the world with over 300 shows. Segura is bringing his highly anticipated new hour of comedy to over 40 cities with the first leg of The Come Together tour. Shows will start in Honolulu, HI on December 30th and continue into 2024 with stops across Asia and North America including Segura’s hometown of Cincinnati, OH at Heritage Bank Center on May 4, 2024. More than 100 additional shows are anticipated to be announced in the new year.

Tickets will be available via pre-sale starting Wednesday, November 15th at 10AM local time. The general on sale will be Friday, November 17 at 10AM local time for all North American markets and Friday, November 25 for Tokyo. Ticket information can be found at TOMSEGURA.COM/TOUR.

Ticket buyers in a select number of cities will have the option to purchase a Platinum charity ticket. Segura will donate a portion of the proceeds from these Platinum ticket sales to the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. For more information about World Central Kitchen please visit: https://wck.org/. The Event Organizer has priced these tickets according to their market value. Availability and pricing are subject to change.

“We are so grateful for this incredible support—its efforts like this that make World Central Kitchen’s work possible. Whether we’re responding to a hurricane, wildfire, or humanitarian crisis, we are grateful to be fueled by people who share in our belief that a hot meal is so much more than just food…it’s hope and a sign that you aren’t alone. Gracias, Tom!” – Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen

TOM SEGURA: COME TOGETHER TOUR DATES

Saturday, December 30 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Arena

Friday, January 5 – Tokyo – Yamano Hall

Monday, January 8 – Hong Kong – Rotunda 3, KITEC

Wednesday, January 10 – Singapore – The Theatre at Mediacorp

Thursday, January 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

Friday, January 19 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

Saturday, January 20 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater

Thursday, February 1 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

Friday, February 2 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Saturday, February 3 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Sunday, February 4 – Hanover, MD – The HALL at Live!

Saturday, February 10 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena (on sale now, co-headline date with Bert Kreischer)

Thursday, February 29 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

Friday, March 1 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

Saturday, March 2 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, March 8 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Saturday, March 9 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sunday, March 10 – Belton, TX – Bell County Expo Center

Thursday, March 14 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Friday, March 15 – Saint Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, March 16 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sunday, March 17 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Thursday, April 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Friday, April 5 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

Saturday, April 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, April 7 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Friday, April 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, April 13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sunday, April 14 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Friday, April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Thursday, May 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Friday, May 3 – Rama, ON – Casino Rama

Saturday, May 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Friday, May 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Saturday, May 11 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Thursday, June 6 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Friday, June 7 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Saturday, June 8 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

Wednesday, June 12 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Thursday, June 13 – Jamestown, NY – Northwest Arena

Friday, June 14 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Casino

Saturday, June 15 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

ABOUT TOM SEGURA:

Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He recently toured the world with over 300 shows on his I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour. He is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His fifth Netflix special Sledgehammer released July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streamer. In July 2022, Segura released his New York Times Bestselling book I’d Like to Play Alone, Please to wide praise with Forbes calling it “laugh out loud funny.” Paste Magazine described him as, “…having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.”

Your Mom’s House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom’s House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more podcasts that draw millions of listeners each week. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.

Segura can be seen in the STX Film Countdown opposite Elizabeth Lail, Instant Family opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, OPENING ACT, and FLINCH. Segura’s television credits include: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workaholics, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, How To Be A Grown Up.

Segura has an increasing social media following (@seguratom on IG, @tomsegura on Twitter). When he isn’t performing on stage or recording a podcast he’s watching college football or waiting for college football to come back.