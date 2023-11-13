WHISKEY MYERS Announce 2024 Tour Dates

Multi-Platinum band Whiskey Myers announces new tour dates for 2024, kicking off March 8 in Bossier City, La. Following sold-out dates across the U.S. this year, the genre-bending band will be joined by The Red Clay Strays, Lukas Nelson + POTR and Reid Haughton on select dates.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 17 at 10am local time at WhiskeyMyers.com.

Last week, the band announced the lineup for their sixth annual Wiggy Thump Festival in Palestine, Texas, featuring Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Brent Cobb and Joey Greer on April 20, 2024. Tickets are available HERE.

Whiskey Myers will wrap up 2023 with the Whiskey Myers & Friends, their first full-band acoustic tour with special guests Adam Hood, Aaron Raitiere and Cobb. Embarking Dec. 1 in Birmingham, Ala., the tour already boasts three sold-out shows, including two dates at Pelham, Tenn.’s The Caverns, with the Dec. 2 performance available to stream live via VEEPS. Tickets for Whiskey Myers Live From The Caverns are available HERE.

Whiskey Myers unveiled their creation of Uncle Chicken’s Sippin’ Whiskey this summer, one of their passion projects that’s enabled them to connect further with fans among their own coffee line and unique, collectible art created for each show and album. Breaking free from conventions, Uncle Chicken’s transcends boundaries and speaks to the soul of its diverse fan base, offering a remarkable libation that defies categorization. Uncle Chicken’s Sippin’ Whiskey is a Straight Bourbon Whiskey shrouded in mystery and infused with the untamed spirit of a legendary figure within the Whiskey Myers universe.

Whiskey Myers 2024 Tour Dates

March 8 Brookshire Grocery Arena#^ Bossier, LA

March 9 Mississippi Coast Coliseum#^ Biloxi, MS

April 6 Grind City Music Festival 2024 Memphis, TN

April 12 Cattle Country Fest Gonzales, TX

April 20 Wiggy Thump 2024 Palestine, TX

May 3 Simmons Bank Arena+^ Little Rock, AR

May 4 Hartman Arena+^ Park City, KS

May 5 Alliant Energy Powerhouse+^ Cedar Rapids, IA

May 7 Denny Sanford Center+^ Sioux Falls, SD

May 9 Armory^ Minneapolis, MN

May 10 Peoria Civic Center+^ Peoria, IL

May 11 The Walmart AMP+^ Rogers, AR

+ With Lukas Nelson + POTR

# With Red Clay Strays

^ Reid Haughton

Whiskey Myers & Friends Tour Dates

Dec. 1 Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL

Dec. 2 The Caverns Pelham, TN

Dec. 3 The Caverns Pelham, TN

Dec. 6 Akron Civic Theatre Akron, OH

Dec. 7 The Louisville Palace Louisville, KY

Dec. 8 Embassy Theatre Fort Wayne, IN

Dec. 9 Coronado Performing Arts Center Rockford, IL

About Whiskey Myers

Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 2,500 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. In addition to headlining their own sold-out shows from coast to coast at iconic venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Ryman Auditorium, plus performing at marquee festivals Bonnaroo, Stagecoach, Download and more, the six-piece was also personally selected to open The Rolling Stones’ Chicago stadium show in 2019. Their latest self-produced album, Tornillo, available everywhere now via the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, features the No. 17 most-played Americana song of 2022, “John Wayne,” and follows their fifth studio album, Whiskey Myers, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart (No. 3 among new releases). In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 1.6 million albums and amassed over 2.3 billion streams while earning six RIAA Gold & Platinum certifications as an independent band. Known for their high-energy live show and unique sound, the band praised by Esquire as “the real damn deal” has also earned sync success with features (and an on-screen appearance) in Paramount’s hit show “Yellowstone” as well as Netflix series “What/If,” Angelina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and CBS series “SEAL Team,” among several others. USA Today describes their sound as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.”

For more information, visit www.whiskeymyers.com and follow on social media @WhiskeyMyers.