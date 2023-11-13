Pop Culture News

Wolf Out with Shout Factory’s SILVER BULLET Collector’s Edition 4K UHD + BD On December 5th!

Stephen King’s Masterful Werewolf Novelette Comes Alive! On December 5, 2023, Scream Factory™ will unleash SILVER BULLET Collector’s Edition in a 4K UHD™+ Blu-ray. For the first time ever in 4K UHD™, SILVER BULLET Collector’s Edition includes a new 2023 transfer from the original camera negatives, along with bonus features and new audio commentary. Loyal fans and collectors, pre-order is available now at ShoutFactory.com

In Stephen King’s thrilling adaptation of his novelette, Cycle Of The Werewolf, a peaceful town is suddenly terrorized by a maniacal killer. The townsfolk think a madman is on the loose, but a wheelchair-bound 13-year-old (Corey Haim, The Lost Boys) knows the truth … a werewolf is on the hunt. With the help of his Uncle Red (Gary Busey, Lethal Weapon), young Marty Coslaw sets out to stop the half-man/half-beast before he sinks his teeth into another innocent victim. Now, time is ticking … and the full moon is about to rise.

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

SILVER BULLET Collector’s Edition Bonus Features

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

  • NEW 2023 Transfer From The Original Camera Negative

  • In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono

  • NEW Audio Commentary With Eric Vespe And Scott Wampler Of The Kingcast

  • Audio Commentary With Producer Martha De Laurentiis

  • Audio Commentary With Director Daniel Attias

  • Isolated Score Selections And Audio Interview With Composer Jay Chattaway

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

  • NEW 2023 Transfer From The Original Camera Negative

  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono

  • NEW Audio Commentary With Eric Vespe And Scott Wampler Of The Kingcast

  • Audio Commentary With Producer Martha De Laurentiis

  • Audio Commentary With Director Daniel Attias

  • Isolated Score Selections And Audio Interview With Composer Jay Chattaway

  • “A Little Private Justice” – An Interview With Actor Kent Broadhurst

  • “Cutting To The Bone” – An Interview With Editor Daniel Loewenthal

  • “The Wolf Within” – An Interview With Actor Everett McGill

  • “Full Moon Fever” – The Effects Of Silver Bullet

  • Theatrical Trailer

  • TV Spot

  • Radio spot

  • Still Gallery