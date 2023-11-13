Wolf Out with Shout Factory’s SILVER BULLET Collector’s Edition 4K UHD + BD On December 5th!

Stephen King’s Masterful Werewolf Novelette Comes Alive! On December 5, 2023, Scream Factory™ will unleash SILVER BULLET Collector’s Edition in a 4K UHD™+ Blu-ray. For the first time ever in 4K UHD™, SILVER BULLET Collector’s Edition includes a new 2023 transfer from the original camera negatives, along with bonus features and new audio commentary. Loyal fans and collectors, pre-order is available now at ShoutFactory.com
In Stephen King’s thrilling adaptation of his novelette, Cycle Of The Werewolf, a peaceful town is suddenly terrorized by a maniacal killer. The townsfolk think a madman is on the loose, but a wheelchair-bound 13-year-old (Corey Haim, The Lost Boys) knows the truth … a werewolf is on the hunt. With the help of his Uncle Red (Gary Busey, Lethal Weapon), young Marty Coslaw sets out to stop the half-man/half-beast before he sinks his teeth into another innocent victim. Now, time is ticking … and the full moon is about to rise.
SILVER BULLET Collector’s Edition Bonus Features
DISC ONE (4K UHD):
NEW 2023 Transfer From The Original Camera Negative
In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono
NEW Audio Commentary With Eric Vespe And Scott Wampler Of The Kingcast
Audio Commentary With Producer Martha De Laurentiis
Audio Commentary With Director Daniel Attias
Isolated Score Selections And Audio Interview With Composer Jay Chattaway
DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):
NEW 2023 Transfer From The Original Camera Negative
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono
NEW Audio Commentary With Eric Vespe And Scott Wampler Of The Kingcast
Audio Commentary With Producer Martha De Laurentiis
Audio Commentary With Director Daniel Attias
Isolated Score Selections And Audio Interview With Composer Jay Chattaway
“A Little Private Justice” – An Interview With Actor Kent Broadhurst
“Cutting To The Bone” – An Interview With Editor Daniel Loewenthal
“The Wolf Within” – An Interview With Actor Everett McGill
“Full Moon Fever” – The Effects Of Silver Bullet
Theatrical Trailer
TV Spot
Radio spot
Still Gallery
