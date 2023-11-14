ENRIQUE IGLESIAS, RICKY MARTIN and PITBULL Expand ‘The Trilogy Tour’ In 2024

As they continue to sell out shows across North America, the three multigenerational global powerhouses Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull are extending their one-of-a-kind arena party –

The Trilogy Tour – into 2024 with 18 new shows across North America. New cities that will experience three unique headlining sets from each artist include Denver, CO; Austin, TX; Toronto, ON; Nashville, TN; Atlanta, GA and many more. Full routing and ticketing information are available below. Fans can expect an unforgettable night of music on the Live Nation produced tour as the megastars deliver an electrifying mix of their biggest career-spanning hits with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music, backed by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals.

The Trilogy Tour leg 1 garnered incredible reviews of the performances with USA TODAY noting at the tour kickoff, “As trilogies go, the combination of Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull is a robust one. The three Latin pop stars came equipped with their individual charisma and a heap of hits during a four-hour night.”The Oakland Press remarked the trio “reminded an arena full of screaming, enthralled fans just how potent they are with a buoyant, bilingual celebration across three explosive performances.”

In Detroit, MLive declared “The “Motor City” was one big fiesta with a trio of Spanish and Latin superstars.” Boston.com celebrated their performance stating “the three luminaries of Latin pop embarked on a night of celebration sparked by their individual charisma and plethora of chart-topping hits. In the realm of trilogies, this one proved fruitful in atmosphere and execution, avoiding any repetition in the four-hour extravaganza.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting this Friday, November 17 at 11am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include an invitation to the pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive VIP tour poster, specially designed VIP gift item and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

JUST ADDED – 2024 DATES:

Tue Jan 30 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Wed Jan 31 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Feb 2 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Sat Feb 03 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Thu Feb 08 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Fri Feb 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Feb 10 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Tue Feb 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Feb 16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Feb 17 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu Feb 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Feb 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Feb 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Feb 29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Mar 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Mar 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Mar 08 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Sun Mar 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Previously announced and on sale now – 2023 DATES:

Fri Nov 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Nov 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Fri Nov 24 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Nov 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Dec 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Dec 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Fri Dec 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena