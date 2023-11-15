‘ALUMINATION’ — New Documentary Focuses The Life & Legacy of the Man Behind Airstream’s Iconic Riveted Aluminum Travel Trailers

Airstream , manufacturer of the iconic Airstream® travel trailer, will now be presented on the big screen with the official release of ALUMINATION . Narrated by Kate Pierson of The B-52s, ALUMINATION is an independently produced, 69-minute documentary that will undoubtedly stir the age-old desire to pack up and discover what lies beyond the next range of hills.

Now officially available on VIMEO , ALUMINATION chronicles the origins of Airstream and the importance of travel and exploration to Airstream’s founder, Wally Byam. Presented by Silverstream Filmworks and produced by Lisa Hughes and Allison Light, with Eric Bricker as the director, ALUMINATION is poised to captivate audiences by celebrating the essence of travel. It transcends the mere destination, emphasizing the profound significance of the journey itself, all while drawing inspiration from Airstream’s storied history as the manufacturer of the “iconic riveted aluminum travel trailers.”

“This film presents an unparalleled opportunity to explore the evolution of Airstream and the brand’s immense impact on modern-day travel,” said Bob Wheeler, President and CEO of Airstream. “We couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this film and to celebrate our rich heritage as we continue to ignite the spirit of exploration, encouraging travelers to go beyond the ordinary with Airstream.”

Alumination from Silverstream Filmworks on Vimeo.

“After pouring a decade of heart and soul into bringing this film into the world, we’re thrilled to share the spirit of wanderlust and adventure as we officially release ALUMINATION,” said producer and director Eric Bricker. “We’re grateful to Airstream for opening their archives and helping us connect the dots ensuring that their extraordinary narrative and storied history receive the recognition they rightfully deserve.”

While watching this film, viewers will gain a more comprehensive understanding of the 92-year-old company. From Wally Byam building his first travel trailer in 1929 and founding Airstream in 1931, to the founder journeying across the world on adventures with the comforts of home in the 1950s, Airstream continues to keep Wally’s memory alive in every vehicle and was built for the traveler and adventurous spirit in everyone.

To access the ALUMINATION film, please visit https://vimeo.com/ondemand/alumination .

For more information, please visit www.aluminationmovie.com .

For more information on Airstream, please visit https://www.airstream.com/ .

Airstream granted access to their film and photogenic archives, but was not involved in the production of this documentary.