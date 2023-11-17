DRAKE Announces 10 Additional Dates For ‘It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?’ With J. Cole

Due to overwhelming demand, four time Grammy-award winning and multi-platinum selling artist Drake today announced the addition of 10 new dates across his 2024 It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? with Grammy-award winning artist, producer and founder of Dreamville, J. Cole. Produced by Live Nation and presented by Cash App and Visa, Drake and J. Cole have added second shows in San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Tampa, St. Louis, Buffalo, Kansas City, and more, bringing the tour to 32 dates. The tour kicks off on Thursday, January 18 with back-to-back shows in Denver at Ball Arena and wraps on Wednesday, March 27 in Birmingham at BJCC’s own Legacy Arena.

It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? follows Drake’s highly successful return to the stage with his 2023 ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour, which saw Drake play 50 sold-out arena shows across North America throughout the summer and fall. Most recently, Drake released his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs via OVO Sound and Republic Records.

TICKETS: Tickets for the new dates will be available beginning with the general onsale starting today at 11am local time at drakerelated.com. Tickets for the previously announced dates will also be available during the general onsale starting today at 11am local time.

DRAKE ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR – BIG AS THE WHAT?’ 2024 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

Fri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Tue Jan 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Fri Jan 26 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Tue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Feb 04 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Mon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Tue Feb 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Feb 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center +

Wed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sun Feb 25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Feb 28 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Mar 03 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

Fri Mar 15 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

Mon Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~

Sat Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

Sun Mar 24 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

Wed Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC ~

New dates are bolded

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole

ABOUT DRAKE:

Drake is a Grammy Award-winning, platinum-selling recording artist and multi-faceted performer. Canadian born, the hip hop artist first emerged in the music industry in 2009 when he debuted his EP So Far Gone, named the hottest mixtape of the year by MTV and selling over 650,000 copies. Fast forward to 2018, Drake dropped the platinum double LP, Scorpion which included a staggering 25 tracks. Succeeding the album’s release, Drake hit the road headlining the U.S. tour Aubrey & the Three Migos, which featured surprise guests like Meek Mill, French Montana, and Travis Scott among many others. Over the last five years, Drake has focused on the development and creation of his music, leading to some of his most praised work. Topping the U.S. charts in August of 2019, Drake released Care Package,his first compilation album that consists of songs from 2010 to 2016 that weren’t initially available for commercial streaming. In September of 2021, Drake released his most highly anticipated album yet titled, Certified Lover Boy. CLB marked his sixth studio album and broke Apple Music’s one-day streaming record in just under 12 hours. Leading into Summer of 2022, Drake surprised fans with his seventh studio album, Honestly Nevermind which includes a notable feature from 21 Savage. Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative studio album titled, Her Loss quickly followed with its debut in November of 2022. The album reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list. Most recently, Drake released his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs via OVO Sound and Republic Records.

Follow Drake:

Website ?| ?Facebook ?| ?Twitter ?| ?Instagram ?| ?YouTube