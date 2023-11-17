MODERN ENGLISH Release “Crazy Lovers” Single From Forthcoming “1 2 3 4” Album

Modern English have announced the release of “Crazy Lovers,” the iconic British new wave/post-punk band’s latest single lifted from their long-awaited forthcoming album titled 1 2 3 4. Produced by the renowned Mario J. McNulty (David Bowie, Lou Reed, Nine Inch Nails), “Crazy Lovers” is a keyboard-forward, melodic rocker about being lost in sound, lost in a moment, and the creative process of love and life.

Stream “Crazy Lovers” on YouTube HERE and on all platforms HERE.

Recorded at Clubhouse in Rhinebeck, NY in the fall of 2022, directly after months of touring, Modern English’s highly-anticipated forthcoming album, 1 2 3 4, will be the band’s first official release since its 2016 Take Me To The Trees album. Produced by Mario J. McNulty (David Bowie, Lou Reed, Nine Inch Nails) and performed/recorded together in live sessions, 1 2 3 4’s aim is to capture the energy and spirit of the band’s live show and harks back to the sounds, raw energy and post-punk passion of its Mesh & Lace days.

With a touch of subtle themes lifted from After the Snow (1982) and Ricochet Days (1984) that include the environment, aging, failed relationships, love and more, the new collection finds the legendary band delving into nostalgia but, as always, exploring new creative territory.

Stay tuned for more information on the forthcoming album to be announced soon.

Modern English online:

Official | Facebook | Instagram | Spotify | Apple Music