OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN’s ‘Totally Hot’ Celebrates 45th Anniversary With Sizzling Return To Vinyl and CD!

MCA/UMe has released both vinyl and CD editions of Dame Olivia Newton-John’s smash-hit, tenth studio album, 1978’s Totally Hot, a record that further reinforced her status as a surefire international superstar. In celebration of Newton-John’s first-ever platinum-certified album’s 45th anniversary, Totally Hot returns to vinyl for the first time in decades in two different options, in addition to being made available on CD and on all major digital platforms.

Totally Hot is available in the following formats: limited-edition 1LP neon coral red vinyl, standard weight 1LP black vinyl, 1CD, and Digital. All versions of Totally Hot can be ordered HERE.

Following on the heels of her megastar turn as Sandy Olsson, the Australian transfer student who quite demonstrably comes out of her shell in the hit musical film Grease, 1978’s biggest box office hit, British/Australian vocal powerhouse Newton-John released Totally Hot that November, further refining her embrace of the emerging pop sound of the late 1970s to great effect and much acclaim while at the same time remaining true to her country ballad roots.

Produced by Newton-John’s longtime collaborator John Farrar, Totally Hot featured 10 tracks and two big hit singles. The sultry singalong groove of “A Little More Love” reached No. 3 on the U.S. and No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart, and it also hit the Top 10 in eight other countries, climbing as high as No. 2 in Canada. The album’s other big single, the deliberately pleading “Deeper Than the Night,” peaked at No. 11 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, No. 4 on U.S. Adult Contemporary, and No. 7 on Canada Adult Contemporary.

Other Totally Hot highlights include the funky horn-driven title track “Totally Hot,” the heartfelt ballad “Never Enough,” and a truly raucous cover of the 1966 Spencer Davis Group Top Ten hit originally sung by a then-teenage Steve Winwood, “Gimme Some Lovin’.”

Totally Hot has been certified 1x platinum by the RIAA. The album peaked at No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart, and it reached No. 7 in Australia and No. 30 in the UK. Totally Hot also reached the Top 10 in Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN: TOTALLY HOT – 45TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

NEON CORAL RED VINYL & BLACK VINYL EDITION (SAME CONFIGURATIONS)

Side 1

Please Don’t Keep Me Waiting

Dancin’ Round And Round

Talk To Me

Deeper Than The Night

Borrowed Time

Side 2

A Little More Love

Never Enough

Totally Hot

Boats Against The Current

Gimme Some Lovin’

CD

(SAME CONFIGURATION FOR DIGITAL)

About Dame Olivia Newton-John:

Dame Olivia Newton-John’s appeal will forever be timeless – a vibrant, creative, and philanthropic individual adored by fans around the globe. With a career spanning over six decades with more than 100 million albums sold, Dame Olivia Newton-John’s successes include four Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, numerous Country Music, American Music, Billboard and People’s Choice Awards, ten #1 hits, more than 15 top 10 singles, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and over 32 albums released. In 1978, her co-starring role with John Travolta in Grease catapulted Olivia into super-stardom, earned her a Golden Globe nomination, and, to date, the film remains one of the most successful movie musicals of all time. Her other feature film credits include Funny Things Happen Down Under, Toomorrow, Xanadu, Two of A Kind, It’s My Party, Sordid Lives, Score: A Hockey Musical, and A Few Best Men. As one of the world’s most beloved musical artists, Billboard magazine ranks Olivia at #7 of “Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Female Artists” and at #44 as one of Billboard’s “Greatest Music Acts of All-Time.” Her hit “Physical” was also named the “Sexiest Song of All-Time” by Billboard.

In 1992, Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her personal journey with cancer led her to announce the creation of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre (ONJCWRC), which opened in 2012 in her hometown of Melbourne, Australia. In 2014, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute, a not-for-profit medical research institute within the Centre was launched. In December 2019, her Majesty the Queen named Olivia Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her services to music, cancer research, and charity. In November 2020, Olivia and her husband, John Easterling, established the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, an independent charity sponsoring global research into plant medicine for cancer with a specific emphasis on cannabis, which was a vital part of Newton-John’s cancer treatment. These investments in new scientific research will educate patients and their caregivers about kinder options for treating cancer. The charity is committed to realizing a world beyond cancer. For more information, visit ONJFoundationFund.org.

In February 2021, Olivia and her daughter Chloe reunited for a second single, “Window in the Wall,” which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Music Video chart and the Amazon A/C chart. Their 2015 duet, “You Have to Believe,” reached #1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, becoming the first mother/daughter duo to top this Billboard chart. Just a few months after the release of “Window in the Wall,” Olivia scored another #1 hit on the Amazon A/C chart with “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” a duet with music legend Paul Anka. 2021 also marked the 40th anniversary of her mega-hit, “Physical,” which originally spent 10 weeks at #1 on the Billboard chart, making it the number-one song of the 1980s. The Deluxe Edition CD/DVD of Physical released in October 2021, reached #4 on the Amazon A/C chart, and the vinyl reissue release in June 2022 peaked at #13 on the Billboard vinyl albums chart and went to #52 on the main Billboard 200 Album chart, proving her ongoing popularity. For more information, visit OliviaNewton-John.com.