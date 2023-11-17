THE FRONTMEN (Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart) Return With New ‘Familiar Faces’ EP

THE FRONTMEN, three of ‘90s country’s most recognizable voices — Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas; and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart — today dropped their latest EP via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

FAMILIAR FACES, a six-song compilation, is available HERE.

FAMILIAR FACES, produced by two-time GRAMMY-nominated Mickey Jack Cones, features three original songs, as well as three Lonestar, Little Texas and Restless Heart No. 1 hits, re-recordedFrontmen-style. The trio tag team lead vocals throughout the EP.

“We’re excited to finally get to share our new music with the world,” says McDonald. “Seems we’ve been working towards this moment for the better part of fifteen years. I guess good things do come to those who wait.”

The original songs on the project include the new track “I Need You,” alongside previously released songs “It Was Always You” and “Left Their Mark,” all hand-picked by the trio and Cones. Tune in on Monday, November 20 to iHeartRadio’s Bobby Bones Show as the trio will join Bobby in studio to discuss the project.

“Since our first Navy / USO shows over 12 years ago, I’ve always felt there was something special about the three of our voices together,” explains Rushlow. “Getting the chance to finally show what we sound like collectively is a thrill. I love the authenticity and honesty in this music. Mickey Jack climbed aboard and became the fourth member as we all collaborated on this project. These songs have been impacting audiences in concert for a while, so we’re very excited to see it released.”

Classic tunes on the EP are songs most will instantly recognize: Lonestar’s “Amazed (The Frontmen Edition),” Little Texas’ “God Blessed Texas (The Frontmen Edition)” and Restless Heart’s “I’ll Still Be Loving You (The Frontmen Edition).”

“To have this opportunity to share brand new music with music fans all over the world is just amazing,” adds Stewart. “Tim, Richie and I have created a bond in music that we can’t wait to share with country music fans of all ages. These new songs mean a lot to us and hope fans everywhere enjoy our latest new single release ‘I Need You’ along with the new re-records of our big hits on the Familiar Faces EP.”

The Frontmen – ‘Familiar Faces’ Track Listing:

1. I Need You

2. I’ll Still Be Loving You (The Frontmen Edition)

3. It Was Always You

4. God Blessed Texas (The Frontmen Edition)

5. Left Their Mark

6. Amazed (The Frontmen Edition)

About The Frontmen:

The Frontmen features three singers who were THE voices of three of the top country bands of the ’90s: Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart. From their rave review performances around the globe for our troops, to casinos, fairs and corporate events, to their globally televised performance on the steps of the hallowed Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, The Frontmen are making their mark on the country music scene. Stewart, Rushlow and McDonald have collectively sold over 30 million records and had over 30 major hits between them. They have a chemistry and brotherhood seldom matched, and they have logged the travel miles to prove it, wowing audiences around the globe with their brand of highly successful intimate unplugged shows. Powerhouse hits performed by The Frontmen include Restless Heart classics, “The Bluest Eyes in Texas,” “That Rock Won’t Roll,” “I’ll Still Be Loving You” and “Why Does It Have to Be (Wrong or Right).” Lonestar smashes such as “Amazed,” “Front Porch Looking In,” and “I’m Already There,” plus Little Texas hits including “God Blessed Texas,” “Amy’s Back in Austin,” and “What Might Have Been.” These songs and many others included in their shows are the soundtrack of a generation. With their combined vocal and instrumental talents, The Frontmen deliver a high-energy show packed with fan-favorites from their three award-winning and critically acclaimed bands. For more information, visit thefrontmenlive.com.

KEEP UP WITH THE FRONTMEN:

