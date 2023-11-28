Comedian SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO Announces Dates For Massive 2024 ‘It Ain’t Right’ Tour

Comedian, actor, and podcast host has announced his 2024 ‘It Ain’t Right’ Tour. To celebrate the announcement of his biggest tour to date, Sebastian highlighted landmarks and iconic buildings with light projections across New York and his hometown Chicago at The Magnificent Mile, Madison Square Garden, Times Square, Brooklyn Bridge (Brooklyn side), as well as additional billboards in Boston, Austin, and Atlanta, among others.

“Hop on the ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour, where I’ll roast today’s absurdities – non existent manners, wallet-wincing prices, and the social media circus,” said Maniscalco. “Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world!”

Produced by Live Nation, the 47-city tour, his biggest tour to date, kicks off on July 11 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA making stops across North America in Atlanta, New York, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena on December 15.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Wednesday, November 29. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, December 1 at 10am local time on SebastianLive.com.

IT AIN’T RIGHT 2024 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jul 11 – Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Scope Arena

Fri Jul 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Jul 13 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Thu Jul 18 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fri Jul 19 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Sat Jul 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 08 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Aug 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Aug 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Aug 11 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Aug 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Aug 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sun Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Thu Sep 12 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Sep 13 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

Sat Sep 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Sep 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Sep 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Fri Sep 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Sep 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sun Sep 29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena

Thu Oct 03 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Fri Oct 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 06 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Thu Oct 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Sat Oct 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sun Oct 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu Oct 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Oct 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Nov 06 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Fri Nov 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Nov 09 – Chicago, IL– United Center

Sun Nov 10 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center

Thu Nov 14 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

Fri Nov 15 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena

Sat Nov 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sun Nov 17 – Syracuse, NY – Oncenter War Memorial Arena

Thu Nov 21 – Montreal, QC– Bell Centre

Fri Nov 22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sun Nov 24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Wed Dec 04 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Sat Dec 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Thu Dec 12 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Fri Dec 13 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

Sat Dec 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sun Dec 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

About Sebastian Maniscalco

Sebastian Maniscalco is the undisputed king of physical comedy, hailed by The New York Times as the “hottest comic in America.” He has been performing for over two decades amassing a huge loyal fanbase and as Pollstar has noted, “He’s been a voice in the vanguard of a live comedy revolution.” During his latest tour, Maniscalco conquered New York City by selling out Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, UBS Arena, and Prudential Center, and with his two shows at Chicago’s United Center, he is currently the highest-grossing comedian in the venue’s three-decade history. With residencies at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City, as well as the Wynn, Encore Theatre in Las Vegas, he continues his record-breaking arena shows that earned him the top spot on Pollstar’s Top Comedy Tours list. He has also starred in 6 comedy specials for networks such as Netflix, Showtime and Comedy Central.

Maniscalco’s success in comedy extends beyond the stand-up stage. His talents have been brilliantly translated to film, television, and the popular world of podcasting. His new series, “Bookie”, co-produced by Maniscalco and legendary director, writer, and producer Chuck Lorre premieres in November of 2023 on HBO MAX. The show follows a veteran bookie navigating the impending legalization of sports gambling and the evolving culture that bounces him around Los Angeles.

Maniscalco can be seen on the big screen in projects such as the animated feature film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold, and the dramedy Somewhere in Queens with Ray Romano and Laurie Metcalf. In 2023, Maniscalco marked his first role as a leading man when he co-wrote and starred in About My Father, a Lionsgate production loosely based on his Italian family experience, alongside Robert De Niro. Maniscalco also appeared in Martin Scorsese’s crime drama, The Irishman as well as Peter Farrelly’s Oscar-winning Green Book.

Along with TV and standup, Maniscalco currently hosts two podcasts, Daddy vs. Doctor and The Pete and Sebastian Show. Both shows are hosted by Maniscalco alongside his hilarious and informative co-hosts, Dr.Scott Cohen, and Pete Correale. Daddy vs. Doctor and The Pete and Sebastian Show are available on all podcast platforms.

Maniscalco is also an author of the national best-selling memoir, “Stay Hungry,” an inspiring, honest, and uproarious collection of essays that traces his career from the trials and tribulations – to reaching the pinnacles of comedy success.

Maniscalco’s success is a testament to his perseverance and hustle – with his tireless work ethic and undeniable talent, it’s safe to say that Maniscalco will continue to be a fixture in comedy and entertainment for years to come.