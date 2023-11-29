Rock Legends KISS To Light Up The Empire State Building In Honor of Their Final Shows Ever!

In advance of KISS’ final live shows at Madison Square Garden on December 1 and 2, several exciting activations will take place throughout New York City, including a music-to-light show on the world-famous Empire State Building on November 30.

For KISS, celebrating alongside the historic Empire State Building ahead of their final two shows is fitting as they took one of their most iconic photos on the building’s 86th floor observation deck almost fifty years ago. Since then, it has become one of the ways KISS has portrayed the band’s deep legacy and history with New York City.

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons gave their recollections of the 1976 photo shoot to KISS online:

Paul: “It’s pretty awesome to be up there. We climbed the ladder in those boots. It was a pretty interesting time.”

Gene: “We were nuts! We would do anything you could imagine. Let’s go on top of the Empire State Building and hang over the side for a photo. That’ll look cool. Let’s go!”

The ceremonial lighting display will illuminate the building on Thursday, November 30th from dusk until 2am ET. This can also be viewed online on the Empire State Building Live Cam. The illumination will show silver to represent the KISS logo and red, purple, blue, and green to honor each band characters’ iconic color. The music-to-light show set to the band’s 1975 hit, “Rock N Roll All Nite” is timed to a 7pm ET broadcast that evening on iHeartMedia New York’s Q104.3. The show can be experienced in-person while using the iHeartRadio App, or fans around the world can enjoy the show through KISS’ and ESB’s social channels.

The Empire State Building’s world-famous Observatory Experience recently underwent a $165 million reimagination. Text CONNECT to 274-16 to receive information about each Empire State Building tower lighting.

Bravado, KISS’s long-time merchandising agency worked closely with the Empire State Building to make this event possible.

“As a longtime fan of KISS, it is thrilling to see everything come full circle since the 1976 legendary photo shoot at the Empire State Building to this week’s music-to-light spectacular,” said Matt Young, President, Bravado. “As the final 2 shows approach, Bravado is honored to celebrate the past, present and future of KISS, the band and the brand.”

Visit NYC.KISSONLINE.COM for more information about the KISS NYC takeover.

About KISS

KISS remains one of the most influential bands in the history of rock and roll after 45 years. KISS has earned more Gold Album Record Awards than any American band in the history of The Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) Gold and Platinum certifications with 26 KISS albums and four solo albums released simultaneously—a feat never before achieved by any band. To date, KISS has released 44 albums, with 14 achieving Platinum status and three albums reaching multi-platinum. KISS has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and their legacy continues to grow their fan base, generation after generation.

KISS continues to build on the momentum recently generated by sold out tour dates, incredible media coverage and consistently phenomenal concert performances on their End of the Road world tour, which is scheduled to continue in 2022. For more information on the band’s activities and events, visit www.KissOnline.com.

About Bravado

Bravado lives at the crossroads of music, fashion and culture. We understand the power of smart merchandising, and we know how to create products that spark organic, emotional connections between fans and artists. Our world class capabilities have made us the leading provider of consumer, lifestyle and brand management services around the world. With teams in 40 countries, we create a tailored approach for every project — from creating new spaces in the market to bringing an artist’s creative vision to life. Bravado is about building brands and legacies that live on, beyond the music.

About the Empire State Building?

The Empire State Building, the “World’s Most Famous Building,” owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building’s iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and was declared “America’s Favorite Building” by the American Institute of Architects, the world’s most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List. Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building’s Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.