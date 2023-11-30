P.O.D. Unleash Video For “Afraid To Die” featuring JINJER’s Tatiana Shmayluk

Platinum-selling rock juggernaut P.O.D. — Sonny Sandoval [vocals], Marcos Curiel [guitar], and Traa Daniels [bass] — kicked off the fall with the video for their new single “DROP,” which features a vicious vocal cameo from Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe. It earned quick press accolades from Metal Injection, Rock Hard, Revolver, Rolling Stone, Metal Hammer, Rock Sound and Knotfest.

Today, the band is back with another blast and is sharing the video for the equally eruptive single “AFRAID TO DIE,” featuring Jinjer vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk.

It’s an anthemic song with an edge — and the collaboration was born of P.O.D. and Jinjer’s Fall 2022 tour. “AFRAID TO DIE is a combination of cryptic and triumphant melodies,” says Curiel. “It has storytelling rhymes and chugged verses, and a wide open, melodic yet semi-morbid, chorus. It’s anthemic In every sense of the word.” He continues, “Our dear friend Tatiana Shmayluk offers her unique approach and we had incredible musical chemistry with her. This is P.O.D. hitting the human core of our existence and dealing with love, fear, integrity, and most of all, family and friends. It’s ultimately an abundance of love and life.”

The band will also be joining Skindred for three UK shows in March 2024 in Manchester (Academy), London (OVO Arena Wembley) and Birmingham (O2 Academy). Tickets are here: – https://bnds.us/rbtqwk

Talking about the tour, Marcos says, “The UK is one of our favorite countries to perform in. It’s like a 2nd family to us. So when our Bruthas in ‘Skindred’ asked us to join them, for 3 kick ass shows. It was a no brainer. So of course we said Hell ya! It’s been close to 5 years. We’re ready. Are you ? Lezzz go!”

ABOUT P.O.D.:

They’ve been a band — and a vital one at that — for more than 30 years. But ask rock icons P.O.D. what still inspires them after all this time, and they’ll tell you they still operate as if they’re perpetual underdogs. Yes, with every new album they release, with every show they play, these musical lifers still feel they have something to prove. “We’re still here and we’re still creating some of the best music we’ve ever made,” says guitarist Marcos Curiel. “When it comes to heart, grit and soul, P.O.D. is your band.” Adds vocalist Sonny Sandoval: “We’re always still proving who we are — always having that punk-rock mentality.”

It’s this mindset, this unrelenting grit that has long defined the platinum-selling P.O.D. and continues to do so as they march proudly into the next era of their long-winding journey of a career. Now, they are nearly five years removed from their previous studio album, Circles, which to date has been streamed more than 50 million times and spawned the hit “Listening to Silence.” Earlier this year, the band returned with new single “DROP.” The track is a sonic boom of a cut, and features a thrilling vocal turn from Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe. “Dude, it’s the sickest thing ever,” Curiel said of “DROP,” which was inspired by the guitarist’s longtime love of electronic music. “When that drop hits, everyone knows it,” he adds. “We needed to create a song in that way…P.O.D. style.”

P.O.D.’s audience has always been at the core of everything the band does, and to that end, their live shows remain essential to who they are. They’ve played major festivals including the Sick New World, INKcarceration and Hell and Heaven Fest, and have shared stages with the likes of KORN, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Evanescence and Seether.