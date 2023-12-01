STYX And FOREIGNER, With Very Special Guest JOHN WAITE, Announce “Renegades & Juke Box Heroes” Tour

Ten years is a long enough wait for two powerhouse and legendary classic rockers to hit the road together again! STYX and FOREIGNER (who continue with the next leg of their two-year Farewell Tour) team up this summer for the “Renegades & Juke Box Heroes” co-headlining trek, produced by Live Nation. Legendary British rocker, John Waite, will bring his #1 songs, “Missing You” and “When I See You Smile” to the party, rounding out a great night of hits.

FOREIGNER and STYX are ready to rocket across North America starting June 11, 2024 in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena. Nothing sounds more like summer than collective feel-good anthems such as “Come Sail Away,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Renegade,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Mr. Roboto,” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

Check out this video to learn more about the STYX/FOREIGNER/John Waite “Renegades & Juke Box Heroes” tour.

General tickets for various cities will go on sale starting Friday, December 8 at 10am local time on LiveNation.com. STYX and FOREIGNER will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, December 5 at 10am local time at Foreigneronline.com and StyxWorld.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, limited on stage seating for FOREIGNER, backstage tour, Q&A session and photo op with the band (socially distanced), exclusive merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the U.S. “Renegades & Juke Box Heroes” tour dates. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, December 4 at 10am local time until Thursday, December 7 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

STYX founding guitarist James “JY” Young exclaims, “We’re very excited to be sharing the concert stage with FOREIGNER and John Waite in the summer of 2024. We have previously toured with FOREIGNER and the result was both bands kicked ass and had a great time doing it. Looking forward to seeing everybody this summer!”

Says FOREIGNER founding member and lead guitarist, Mick Jones, “I am very much looking forward to the band being back on the road with our old friends, STYX. Our ‘Soundtrack Of Summer’ tour ten years ago was a blockbuster, and our tour album was a Billboard chart success. It’ll be a great time had by all. As an added bonus, John Waite will accompany us on the journey, adding his #1 hits to a special night of Classic Rock.”

“As we continue on with our farewell tour, I have been very moved by the support and reaction of all of our fans. To perform these next shows with our friends STYX and John Waite makes it even better. I am so looking forward to spending many beautiful summer nights all around the country, full of great Classic Rock, music, and great friends,” added FOREIGNER lead singer, Kelly Hansen.

And as John Waite declares, “Looking forward to blazing across the USA with my band this summer. All the hits in all the cities. It will be major. A great night. Don’t miss it – be there!”

Coming December 11 to align with the band’s announcement for the next leg of FOREIGNER’s Farewell Tour, Rhino Records will release brand new Atmos remixes of their classic compilation album, RECORDS . It spans the group’s first four full-length studio albums and remains one of their best-selling albums to date. Re-released earlier this Fall by Rhino Atlantic as a 1LP BEST OF package in black vinyl as well as a clear vinyl Walmart Exclusive, this new digital offering of RECORDS will be available at all digital streaming partners who support spatial audio mixes, including Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL. Mick Jones continues to elevate FOREIGNER’s influence and guide the band to new horizons with his stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents while lead singer Kelly Hansen, one of rock’s greatest showmen, has led FOREIGNER into the digital age inspiring a whole new generation of fans. Bassist Jeff Pilson; Michael Bluestein on keyboards; guitarist Bruce Watson; Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Maldonado provide an unprecedented level of energy that has resulted in the re-emergence of the astounding music that speaks to FOREIGNER‘s enduring popularity. FOREIGNER has an extraordinary streaming and radio audience driven by a catalogue of no less than sixteen Top 30 hits. With more Billboard Top 10 hits than Journey, and just as many as Fleetwood Mac, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of FOREIGNER’s hits are approaching 15 million per week.

Multi-Platinum rockers STYX–James “JY” Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards) and Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals), Will Evankovich (mandolin, guitars)—released their 17th studio album, CRASH OF THE CROWN , on June 18, 2021 on the band’s label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe, which was hailed by critics as their second “masterpiece” album in a row. The first being 2017’s THE MISSION , their first new studio album in 14 years at the time. CRASH OF THE CROWN was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic. It’s available as clear vinyl, black vinyl, CD on digital platforms. They released more new music on September 17, 2021, THE SAME STARDUST EP, originally sold as part of Record Store Day (June 12, 2021). Available on blue 180-gram 12-inch vinyl only, featuring two brand-new songs on side one (“The Same Stardust” and “Age of Entropia”), as well as five live performances on side two of some of Styx’s classic hits previously heard during their “Styx Fix” livestreams that kept fans company during the pandemic on their official YouTube page, including “Mr. Roboto,” “Man In The Wilderness,” “Miss America,” “Radio Silence,” and “Renegade.” It’s available worldwide on all digital platforms. The seven men comprising STYX have committed to rocking the Paradise together with audiences far and wide by entering their second decade of averaging over 100 shows a year, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. Styx draws from over four decades of barn burning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts. Like a symphony that builds to a satisfying crescendo, a STYX set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones. From the progressively sweeping splendor that is “The Grand Illusion” to the hunker-down fortitude of all that is the “Blue Collar Man,” from the majestic spiritual love for a special “Lady” to the seething indictment of preening, primping pageantry for pageantry’s sake of “Miss America,” from an individual yearning for true connection as a “Man in the Wilderness,” to a soul-deep quest to achieve what’s at the heart of one’s personal vision in “Crystal Ball,” from the regal reach-for-the-stars bravado of “Come Sail Away” to the grainy all-in gallop of that rugged “Renegade” who had it made, the band draws on an unlimited cache of ways to immerse one’s mind and body in their signature sound. STYX hit its stride with guitarist/vocalist Tommy Shaw’s first LP with the band, 1976’s CRYSTAL BALL , and then they become the first group to score four triple-Platinum albums in a row: THE GRAND ILLUSION (1977), PIECES OF EIGHT (1978), CORNERSTONE (1979), and PARADISE THEATER (1981).

John Waite has been touring the U.S. for the past years, performing his catalog of hits from his 40-year career as a solo artist, with The Babys and Bad English. Those hits include some of the most loved songs of the ‘80s and ‘90s. The #1 worldwide hit “Missing You,” The Babys’ “Isn’t It Time” and Bad English’s “When I See You Smile” rank amongst some of his biggest international hits and are still heard on radio today. Others include “Tears,” “Change” and “These Times Are Hard For Lovers,” while “Every Step Of The Way” and “If Anybody Had A Heart” appeared on the soundtrack to the 1986 Demi Moore film About Last Night, and “Deal for Life”–penned by Martin Page and Bernie Taupin–was featured in the Days Of Thundersoundtrack. He even reached top country charts with his duet of “Missing You” with country singer, Alison Krauss. As a solo artist and as the lead singer of The Babys and Bad English, John Waite has been a fixture of album-oriented rock radio stations throughout the decades with his talent for power ballads and driving arena rock. His latest music, WOODEN HEART ACOUSTIC ANTHOLOGY THE COMPLETE RECORDINGS VOLUMES 1 2 3 , was released in 2021 In December 2022, his documentary, John Waite — The Hard Way, was released on streaming and as a DVD and Blu-ray on Amazon and features candid interviews with Waite, which were shot during the COVID-19 shutdown. It looks at his whole career, from his years fronting The Babys, to his successful solo career, to his work with Bad English and beyond. And it includes rare archival footage and photos, as well as interviews with award-winning songwriter Diane Warren, guitarist Neil Giraldo and many others. The movie also features footage of Waite touring with Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band.

Check out “Renegades & Juke Box Heroes” at any of the following stops:

Tue 6/11 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Styx

Wed 6/12 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Foreigner

Fri 6/14 Toronto, ONT. Budweiser Stage Styx

Sat 6/15 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Foreigner

Tue 6/18 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL Styx

Wed 6/19 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP Foreigner

Fri 6/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Foreigner

Sat 6/22 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Styx

Tue 6/25 Denver, CO Ball Arena Foreigner

Wed 6/26 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Styx

Fri 6/28 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Foreigner

Sat 6/29 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord Styx

Sun 6/30 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater Foreigner

Fri 7/12 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater Styx

Sat 7/13 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Foreigner

Mon 7/15 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium Foreigner

Wed 7/17 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Styx

Fri 7/19 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Foreigner

Sat 7/20 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Styx

Tue 7/23 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Foreigner

Wed 7/24 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Styx

Fri 7/26 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Styx

Sun 7/28 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Foreigner

Tue 7/30 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC Foreigner

Wed 7/31 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake Styx

Fri 8/2 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Styx

Sat 8/3 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater Foreigner

Sun 8/4 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion Styx

Fri 8/16 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater Foreigner

Sat 8/17 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater Styx

Tue 8/20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB Foreigner

Wed 8/21 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Styx

Fri 8/23 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Foreigner

Sat 8/24 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Styx

Mon 8/26 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha Foreigner

Wed 8/28 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Styx

