COLE SWINDELL Announces His 2024 Headlining ‘Win The Night Tour’

Multi-Platinum-selling recording artist Cole Swindell will launch his 2024 headlining Win The Night Tour, produced by Live Nation, on May 16 in London, ON, CANADA. Joining the four-time ACM Award winner on his Win The Night Tour is special guest multi-Platinum selling artist Dylan Scott as well as Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick and Restless Road who will be on various dates throughout the tour.

“My band and crew on the road have been a big reason for the successes in my career and I never take that for granted,” said Swindell. “It is our goal every single night to give the fans the best show we can, so the last three words we say before stepping on stage is ‘Win The Night.’ This one is for my band, my crew, my team and for the ones that continue to show up- the fans! We can’t wait to get out there in 2024 with Dylan and Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick and Restless Road.”

To cap off a record-breaking, award-winning and career-changing year, the ACM Award winner released a new song, “3 Feet Tall,” on Friday. “3 Feet Tall” is the first song release from a highly anticipated 5thstudio album coming in 2024. Written by Trannie Anderson, Trey Lewis and Jordan Walker, the emotionally charged song is about the difficult situations of divorce from the perspective of children.

Rave reviews for “3 Feet Tall” have already started rolling in calling it a ‘Song of the Year contender.’ Country Now claims, ““3 Feet Tall” will go down as one of the most important songs Cole Swindell has ever released.” Music Mayhem Magazine says “The Song Of The Year-worthy track is a perfect example of what country music is all about: Storytelling.”

Swindell’s Down Home Crew will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the Win The Night Tour during the “Down Home Crew Presale” beginning Tuesday, December 5 at 10 a.m. local. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. local (NOTE: Cincinnati show will go on sale Dec 15).

Check ColeSwindell.com for on sale dates in each market. To purchase tickets, go to www.ColeSwindell.com.

Cole Swindell’s Win The Night Tour :

May 16 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens – (Dylan Scott, Meghan Patrick)

May 17 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Center – (Dylan Scott, Meghan Patrick)

May 18 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre – (Dylan Scott, Meghan Patrick)

May 24 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater – (Dylan Scott, Jon Langston)

May 25 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater – (Dylan Scott, Jon Langston)

May 30 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion – (Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)

May 31 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – (Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)

June 1 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion – (Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)

June 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – (Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)

*June 8 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion – (Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)

June 27 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – (Dylan Scott, Lily Rose)

June 28 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – (Dylan Scott, Lily Rose)

June 29 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion – (Dylan Scott, Lily Rose)

July 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre – (Dylan Scott, Restless Road)

July 12 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater – (Dylan Scott, Restless Road)

July 13 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center – (Dylan Scott, Restless Road)

July 19 – Idaho Falls, ID – Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center – (Dylan Scott, Restless Road)

July 20 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater – (Dylan Scott, Restless Road)

In 2024, Swindell will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the release of his self-titled debut album which landed in February 2014. The album is certified Platinum by the RIAA. The Georgia native burst on to the scene a few months before with the chart-topping, high-energy party anthem “Chillin’ It,” followed shortly with back-to-back No. 1 smashes like “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey” and “Let Me See Ya Girl” before quickly proving the depths of his songwriting and artistry with emotional ballads “You Should Be Here,” “Middle of a Memory” and “Break Up In The End.” Then more recently, with his fiery powerhouse duet “Never Say Never” and again showed his uniquely talented songwriting with his twist on a ‘90s classic with his career-changing 3X Platinum, Award-winning multi-week No. 1 “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.”

About Cole Swindell:

Country music superstar Cole Swindell released his fourth studio album, Stereotype, to massive success. The project charted three back-to-back, Platinum-certified, multi-week No. 1 hits: “Single Saturday Night,” “Never Say Never” (with Lainey Wilson) and, most recently, his five-week 3x Platinum chart-topper “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” that garnered three ACM Awards for Single of the Year and Song of the Year (as songwriter and artist), an iHeart Music Award for Country Song of the Year and recently received a nomination for Musical Event of the Year for “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” with Jo Dee Messina for the 57th CMA Awards.

In 2022 Swindell spent a total of 27 weeks in the Top 5 of the country singles chart with “Never Say Never” (8 weeks) and “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” (21 weeks). He released a special duet remix of his smash “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” featuring Messina that has produced multiple award nominations and is included on his new deluxe album Stereotype Broken. In the 10 years since his debut on Warner Music Nashville, Swindell has racked up 12 No. 1 singles as an artist – 13 as a songwriter – as well as 12 certified Platinum singles (including two singles at 3x Platinum and four at 2x Platinum), a Platinum-certified debut album (Cole Swindell), a Platinum-certified sophomore effort (You Should Be Here), a Gold-certified third entry (All Of It), and a Gold-certified fourth album (Stereotype). His massive, GRAMMY-nominated hit “Break Up In The End” was named the 2019 NSAI Song of the Year. Swindell earned two nominations (Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year) for “Never Say Never” at the 56th CMA Awards. Swindell officially became a headliner on his own in 2018 with his Reason To Drink Tours, and his 2022 Back Down To The Bar Tour. In 2022, he toured with Thomas Rhett on the Home Team Tour and headlined his Twelve Tour in the fall. Swindell will headline in 2024 on his Win The Night Tour.

