MAMMOTH WVH Announces Dates For 2024 ‘MAMMOTH II TOUR’

With the final four shows of the 2023 headline tour still to play, Mammoth WVH – the brainchild of Wolfgang Van Halen – is announcing headline tour dates for 2024 in support of their sophomore album Mammoth II. The success of their first-ever headline run has resulted in two legs of the Mammoth II Tour 2024 across the United States. The first leg – scheduled for February 21, 2024 to March 10, 2024 – will mark the return of special guest Nita Strauss. That run will make stops in Kansas City, MO (February 23), Detroit, MI (February 28), Huntington, NY (March 6) among others before wrapping up in Albany, NY on March 10. The second leg – scheduled for May 4, 2024 to May 17, 2024 – will welcome rockers Intervals as special guests to those dates. Those dates will start in Bethlehem, PA (May 4) and make stops in Norfolk, VA (May 8), Ft. Lauderdale, FL (May 12) and Nashville, TN (May 16) before wrapping up in Louisville, KY on May 17. All headline shows go on-sale to the general public on Friday, December 8 at 10AM local time. More information on VIP packages and tickets to all Mammoth shows can be found at www.mammothwvh.com.

“2023 has been an amazing year and 2024 is shaping up to be even busier. To be able to headline more shows with Nita Strauss and then having Intervals join us later is so exciting. I am honored that I get to return to that incredible Metallica stage as well as reunite with Dave Grohl and the guys in the Foo Fighters. I can’t wait to see everyone next year,” states Wolfgang Van Halen.

Continuing the tradition of writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals himself, GRAMMY® Award nominee Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself to expand his sound beyond what people had already come to know him for. The 10-track collection Mammoth II was released on August 4th via BMG. From the rocking opener “Right?” to Beatles-esque fade on closer “Better Than You” Mammoth II showcases the growth of Wolfgang as a songwriter, musician and especially vocalist. Songs like “Miles Above Me,” “Erase Me” and “Waiting” are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth is. The debut single from Mammoth II – the upbeat rocker “Another Celebration at the End of the World” – and the latest single “I’m Alright” continued Mammoth’s streak in the Top 10 at Active Rock radio.

The music video for “I’m Alright” was directed by Mammoth collaborator Gordy De St. Jeor and the video can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uy0mCPvGFeY. A lyric video for the instant grat track and new live show favorite “Like A Pastime” can be seen here: https://youtu.be/I04dvZMsH3M and also the opus “Take A Bow” can be seen here: https://youtu.be/Uo3QeXqkQcU. Recorded at the legendary 5150 studio, Mammoth II was produced by friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette and is available in multiple configurations here: https://MammothWVH.lnk.to/MammothIIPR.

Mammoth II Tour 2024

Feb 21 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag ^

Feb 23 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman ^

Feb 24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee ^

Feb 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

Feb 28 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall ^

Mar 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s ^

Mar 2 – Joliet, IL – The Forge ^

Mar 5 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place ^

Mar 6 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount ^

Mar 8 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian Theatre ^

Mar 9 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino ^

Mar 10 – Albany, NY – Empire Live ^

May 4 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center *

May 5 – Portland, ME – Aura *

May 7 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen *

May 8 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa *

May 10 – Cherokee, NC- Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center *

May 12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live *

May 14 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal *

May 16 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl *

May 17 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom *

^ Headline Show – Special Guest Nita Strauss

* Headline Show – Special Guest Interval

Previously Announced Tour Dates 2023

Dec 4 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater ^

Dec 7 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues ^

Dec 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues ^

Dec 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco ^

^ Headline Show – Special Guest Nita Strauss

Previously Announced Tour Dates 2024

Mar 28 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena ~

Mar 30 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena ~

Mar 31 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall Newcastle ~

Apr 2 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena ~

Apr 3 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro ~

Apr 5 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley ~

Apr 8 – Düsseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Halle ~

Apr 9 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome ~

Apr 11 – Hamburg, DE – Sporthalle Hamburg ~

Apr 12 – Copenhagen, DK – KB Hallen ~

Apr 15 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall ~

Apr 16 – Katowice, PL – Spodek ~

Apr 18 – Brno, CZ – DRFG Arena ~

Apr 19 – Budapest, HU – MVM Dome ~

Apr 22 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum ~

Apr 23 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion ~

Apr 25 – Munich, DE – Zenith ~

Apr 26 – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal ~

Apr 29 – Paris, FR- Zénith de Paris ~

May 11 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

May 24 – München, DE – Olympiastadion München #

Jun 1 – Gersthof, AT – Racino Rocks #

Jun 7 – Helsinki, FI – Helsinki Olympic Stadium #

Jun 14 – Copenhagen, DK – Telia Parken #

Jun 29 – Clisson, FR – Hellfest 2024

Jul 5 – Warszawa, PL – PGE Narodowy #

Jul 12 – Madrid, ES – Cívitas Metropolitano #

Jul 17 – Queens, NY – Citi Field +

Jul 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark +

Aug 2 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium #

Aug 3 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High +

Aug 9 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field #

Aug 16 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium #

Aug 23 – Edmonton, CA- Commonwealth Stadium #

Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field Event Center #

Sep 20 – Mexico – Foro Sol #

Sep 27 – Mexico – Foro Sol #

~ Supporting Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

# Supporting Metallica

+ Supporting Foo Fighters

About Mammoth WVH:

With his solo band Mammoth WVH, Wolfgang Van Halen consistently challenges himself as a songwriter, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer. After a monumental breakthrough – with a GRAMMY® Award nomination for his first-ever single, #1 debuts on multiple charts, television performances, and sold out shows over a two-year span – Mammoth WVH’s self-titled debut sent shockwaves through 21st century rock music.

Mammoth WVH bowed at #1 on the Billboard Independent Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Top Rock Albums Chart in addition to crashing the Billboard 200 at #12. He notched two #1 one entries at Rock Radio with “Don’t Back Down” and “Distance.” The latter also garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Rock Song.” He appeared on The Howard Stern Show, NBC News TODAY, Jimmy Kimmel Live and on the cover of Guitar World where they dubbed him Guitarist Of The Year. Loudwire cited Mammoth WVH as one of “The 45 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2021,” while Classic Rock rated it “4-out-of-5 stars” and People proclaimed, “With Mammoth WVH’s head-banging tracks and personal lyrics, Wolfgang successfully introduces himself as his own person.” The band supported Guns N’ Roses in stadiums stateside and Alter Bridge in arenas across the pond, while also headlining coast-to-coast in North America. Not to mention, he lit up the stage at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts in London and Los Angeles at the invitation of Dave Grohl himself.

Instead of choosing to settle on his breakout success, he consciously tested himself to further develop his sound from every angle on his second full-length offering, Mammoth II [BMG]. Coming out swinging, the hooks hit harder, the riffs roar louder, and the lyrics cut deeper as he delivers an urgent, undeniable, and unforgettable 10-song body of work.

