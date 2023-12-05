ADAM ANT Announces Dates For ‘ANTMUSIC 2024’ U.S. Tour

Adam Ant has announced his ANTMUSIC 2024 U.S. tour, which commences March 21st in St. Louis, MO. The English Beat will be supporting on all of the dates.

ADAM ANT 2024 TOUR DATES

Mar 21 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

Mar 22 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Mar 23 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater Minneapolis

Mar 25 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

Mar 26 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theater

Mar 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Center

Mar 29 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theater

Mar 30 – Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater

Apr 1 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

Apr 2 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

Apr 3 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey

Apr 5 – Patchogue, NY – The Patchogue Theater

Apr 6 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino

Apr 7 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

Apr 9 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theater

Apr 10 – Wash, DC – Warner Theater

Apr 12 – Durham, NC – DPAC

Apr 13 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

Apr 14 – Atlanta. GA – The Eastern

Apr 16 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theater

Apr 17 – San Antonio, TX – Charlene McCombs Empire Theater

Apr 19 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

Apr 20 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Apr 21 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Apr 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theater

Apr 24 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

Apr 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Event Lawn at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas

May 2 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theater

May 3 – Salem, OR – Elsinore Theater

May 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

May 6 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theater

May 8 – Colorado Springs, CO – PIkes Peak Center

May 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theater

May 11 – Pasadena, CA – Cruel World Festival

CONNECT WITH ADAM ANT:

Website | Facebook | Instagram | X

ADAM ANT PLAYLIST | YOUTUBE CHANNEL

MORE ABOUT ADAM ANT

In the mid-seventies, Adam Ant joined the band Bazooka Joe as a bassist; they played pubs and colleges around London. On one decisive night in November 1975, Adam saw The Sex Pistols playing their first-ever show, supporting Bazooka Joe. The explosive punk band inspired Adam to start something new. He formed The Ants and began performing around London, landing a residency at the legendary Marquee Club.

In 1979, Adam and the Ants released their debut album, Dirk Wears White Søx, which immediately topped the independant charts. Adam hired the former Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren who suggested a more accessible and pop-oriented, rhythmic variation on punk that inspired a new album, Kings of the Wild Frontier. Released in 1980, it became a worldwide hit, topping the British charts for twelve weeks.* But it was a ferocious ferocious debut performance on Top of the Pops that set fire to the phenomenon. With ‘Antmania’ in full force, Adam received the Brit Award for Best British Album.*

Stand and Deliver, released in 1981, was another chart-topper, and remained in the top spot for five weeks becoming his most successful single, and winning him the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for songwriting. His follow-up record, Prince Charming, went straight to number one, This honor coincided with Adam becoming the first VJ on the brand new 24-hour music video channel, MTV.

Adam’s solo career started with the album, Friend or Foe. which had three top twenty hits in the Billboard Top 100. “Goody Two Shoes'” was also number one in the UK and Australia. After being voted Sexiest Man Alive by the viewers of MTV, he celebrated this success in the USA with a Best New Artist GRAMMY nomination.

In 1983, he appeared on NBC Television Network’s ‘Motown 25 Special’, alongside Michael Jackson and Diana Ross. He release his second solo album, Strip which was followed by another solo effort, Vive Le Rock, recorded with legendary producer, Tony Visconti. This led to a memorable performance of the title track at Live Aid.

Taking a break from the music business, Adam emerged as an actor, first appearing in theatrical productions then in numerous films that included Nomads, Junk, and Slam Dance!, followed by a string of television shows; La Femme Nikita, Northern Exposure, The Equalizer, and SledgeHammer! In the 1990s, Adam split his time between acting and music, returning to the studio to record Manners and Physique, which produced the Top Ten U.K. hit, “Room at the Top”. In 1994, Adam recorded his next album, Wonderful, at London’s famous Abbey Road studios, the Beatles fabled studio.

It would be twelve years before he would play live again, with an acoustic show, in 2007 at the Bloomsbury Theatre in London, where he read extracts from Stand and Deliver, his recently released brilliant autobiography.

In 2008, Adam was presented with the Q Music Icon Award, placing him alongside fellow recipients Paul McCartney and Bryan Ferry. In 2011, Adam performed at Hard Rock Calling in London’s Hyde Park. After several successful tours of the US, Europe, and Australia, Adam released his first album in 16 years: Adam Ant is the Blueblack Hussar in Marrying the Gunner’s Daughter.

In 2014, at the Hammersmith Apollo, Adam performed the entire album, Dirk Wears White Søx and released a DVD of the show. Adam finished off 2015 working on the remastered anniversary release of his iconic LP, Kings of the Wild Frontier. With the album back in the charts, the sold-out tour that accompanied it found Adam playing the classic and now iconic album, in sequence, to over 30,000 people. Never one to sit idle, in 2017, Adam toured the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand, performing the Kings of the Wild Frontier album to great acclaim, followed in 2018 with the ANTHEMS Tour, and in 2019, he returned to the U.S. to perform the Friend or Foe album in its entirety. After the global pandemic, Adam embarked on the ANTICS U.K. tour for the Summer of 2022.

Adam Ant is instantly recognized and admired by millions of people around the world. Wherever he performs, there is something personal and unique about his presence that commands attention and respect.

ANT FACTS:

Winner of the 1st BRIT Award

2 Ivor Novello Awards

Q Icon Award

Grammy Nominee

MTV Sexiest Man Alive

22 Hit Singles

8 Singles in the top 40 at one time . . . more than The Beatles !!