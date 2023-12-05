Comedian DANIEL SLOSS Announces U.S. Dates For 12th Solo Tour ‘Can’t’

Scotland’s international comedy superstar Daniel Sloss announced his 12th solo tour Can’t. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour kicks off on April 12th at The Egg in Albany making stops across the U.S. in Chicago, New York, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Washington, DC at the Warner Theatre on May 18.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Artist presales beginning Wednesday, December 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning December 8 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

DANIEL SLOSS: CAN’T TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 12 – Albany, NY – The Egg

Fri Apr 19 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sat Apr 20 – Cleveland, OH – Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square

Sun Apr 21 – Chicago, IL – Athenaeum Theatre

Wed Apr 24 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Tue Apr 23 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

Thu Apr 25 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

Fri Apr 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom*

Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Wed May 01 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Fri May 03 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Sun May 05 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Tue May 07 – Tacoma, WA – Pantages Theater

Wed May 08 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Thu May 09 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

Fri May 10 – Stockton, CA – Bob Hope Theatre

Sat May 11 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Sun May 12 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

Tue May 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed May 15 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Thu May 16 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre for the Performing Arts

Sat May 18 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

*On sale Now

About Daniel Sloss

Daniel’s previous ground-breaking, global smash-hits include ‘HUBRiS’ (the world’s biggest solo comedy touring show for most of 2021 as reported in Pollstar) and ‘X’ (his acclaimed tour de force about sexual assault. It toured non stop for 300 performances over 17 months around the globe, all throughout Europe, UK, U.S., Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and even packing a Moscow arena (becoming Russia’s biggest-ever English language comedy show and creating a sensation with a joke about the importance of sex education – not a taboo subject in Putin’s Russia – an illegal one.). The film of ‘X’ is on HBO in USA and Canada and is the first UK comedy special with a UK premiere in cinemas, with it’s nationwide release at Vue.

Daniel’s first book “Everyone You Hate is Going to Die” was published by Penguin Random House in 2021, and his Netflix specials ‘DARK’ & ‘Jigsaw’ are both streaming in 190 countries, in 26 languages with the infamous ‘Jigsaw’ credited with causing up over 120,000 breakups and 300 divorces world-wide (fans even bring their divorce papers for him to autograph at shows).

He has sold out six New York solo off-Broadway seasons, appeared on U.S TV’s ‘Conan’ ten times, broken box office records at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and toured in 53 countries (so far)