GREEN DAY Release New Single “Dilemma” From Upcoming ‘Saviors’ Album

Global rock superstars Green Day – Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool – aren’t holding back on their latest single, “Dilemma.” This high-octane track will be featured on the band’s 14th studio album Saviors – due January 19, 2023 – along with their previously released singles “The American Dream Is Killing Me” and “Look Ma, No Brains!”.

The accompanying black-and-white music video finds Billie Joe Armstrong passed out on the ground as he slurs out the brutally honest lyrics, “I was sober now I’m drunk again / I’m in trouble and in love again / I don’t want to be a dead man walking / I don’t want to be a dead man walking.” The visual follows the band through a classic night of performing hard and partying even harder. As the track winds down, memories start to gain some color as Billie gets hit with the cold hard sober truth: Drunk Billie made a mess of everything.

“‘Dilemma’ was one of those songs that was kind of easy to write because it was so personal to me,” Billie Joe Armstrong explains. “We’ve seen so many of our peers struggle with addiction and mental illness. This song is all about the pain that comes from those experiences.”

Earlier this year, Green Day kicked off Rocktober with the release of their first single from Saviors – “The American Dream Is Killing Me” – following a massive Las Vegas takeover during When We Were Young Festival weekend. The track is currently #1 on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart.

Green Day have never shied away from vulnerable subject matter in their lyrics, and Saviors is no different. Recorded in London and Los Angeles, Saviors is the latest powerful collaboration between Green Day and Grammy-winning producer Rob Cavallo, whose notable previous work with Green Day includes two of the band’s most iconic albums, 1994’s Dookie and 2004’s American Idiot. The record comes just ahead of Dookie’s 30th anniversary – celebrations have already begun with the release of a massive deluxe edition of the album and a surprise show in Las Vegas, where the band performed Dookie from front to back to a sold-out crowd of superfans.

Recently, Green Day announced a larger-than-life 2024 global stadium tour with support from the illustrious rock luminaries The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas in North America and Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace in the UK/EU. The Saviors Tour, fueled by Monster Energy, kicks off in Europe next May before making its way to North America in July for an intoxicating summer run through the states. All tour dates can be found HERE.

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released their breakout album Dookie in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved 10x Platinum Diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles. Entertainment Weekly calls Green Day, “The most influential band of their generation,” while Rolling Stone attests, “Green Day have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of Kiss, and that doesn’t seem to be changing.” In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation’s attention, selling more than 8 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. Mojo declared “It’s exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock’n’roll band in the 21st century.” In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. Released in 2020, Green Day’s thirteenth studio album Father Of All… debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart and #1 in both the U.K. and Australia. Pitchfork declared, “Green Day’s most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim.” In July 2021, Green Day embarked on The Hella Mega Tour (w/ Fall Out Boy & Weezer). The global tour included 29 sold-out stadium gigs – including renowned venues like London Stadium and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. On October 24, the band announced the release of their highly anticipated 14th studio album, Saviors, coming January 19, ‘24 along with a new single, “The American Dream Is Killing Me.” In support of the forthcoming album, Green Day announced The Saviors Tour, which will be headed to stadiums globally in 2024.

