Rock Legend SEBASTIAN BACH Releases New Single “What Do I Got To Lose?”

The arena-ready stomp of “What Do I Got To Lose?” was co-written by rock legend SEBASTIAN BACH, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) and Elvis Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Slash), the latter of whom also served as the track’s producer. Guitars lock into a heart-thumping groove on the track as SEBASTIAN’s voice rings out on the refrain, “I’m holding on for judgment day.” The momentum gives way to a fret-burning lead. For the video, SEBASTIAN is joined by his former Skid Row bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.

“To me, ‘What Do I Got To Lose?’ is the perfect sentiment for me right now,” SEBASTIAN laughs. “It’s an anthem for coming back and crushing it. It’s time to lay down the law and put the hammer down old school-style.”

For the release of “What Do I Got To Lose?” the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor teamed up with Reigning Phoenix Music for its release. It marks SEBASTIAN’s first new music in ten years.

“I cannot express enough how happy I am to have a full and complete team of rock and roll professionals on my side with RPM music,” SEBASTIAN adds. “We have been working on this record together for over eight years and I could not be more proud of the results! Gerardo, Oscar, Sven and all at RPM Music share in the passion of rock n’ roll and together we look forward to kicking ass all over the world in 2024!”

“Everyone at RPM is extremely excited to work with Sebastian Bach,” says RPM’s Gerardo Martinez. “He’s one of the most iconic personalities, and arguably one of the best lead singers in the history of hard rock and metal!”

On the live front, SEBASTIAN will hit the road in 2024 for a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances with more dates to be announced in the coming months. (The initial 2024 dates are below).

Stay tuned in early 2024 for additional news about what’s next for SEBASTIAN BACH.

SEBASTIAN BACH’s initial 2024 shows are as follows:

2-24 – Rock from the Heart, Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, MN

2-29 – The 80’s Cruise 2024 – Orlando, FL

4-14 – Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show – West Hollywood, CA

4-26 – Summer Breeze 2024 – São Paulo, Brazil

4-27 – Tork n Roll – Curitiba, Brazil

4-28 – Vivo Rio (with Mr Big) – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

4-30 – Teatro del Museo – Montevideo, Uruguay

5-1 – Estadio Obras (with Mr Big) – Buenos Aires , Argentina

5-3 – Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big) – Santiago, Chile

5-9 – Welcome to Rockville 2024 – Daytona Beach, FL

5-5 – Lunario – Mexico City, Mexico

About Sebastian Bach:

With an inimitable presence as loud as his instantly identifiable voice, SEBASTIAN BACH has left a San Andreas Fault-size imprint on music, theater, film, television, and culture. Moreover, his influence only continues to magnify. He has penned and voiced some of the most iconic anthems in rock history, crafting a catalog highlighted by generational hits such as “18 and Life,” “I Remember You,” “Youth Gone Wild,” “Slave To The Grind,” “Wasted Time,” and “Monkey Business,” to name a few. He has made history as “the first heavy metal singer on Broadway” with a now legendary turn in Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical in addition to leading roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Jesus Christ Superstar. He has appeared in dozens of television series and films, ranging from “Trailer Park Boys” and “Robot Chicken” to “Spongebob Squarepants,” “The Masked Singer,” and “Hell’s Kitchen.” Speaking to his versatility, he’s the rare force of nature who can duet with Axl Rose and reprise a seven-season recurring role on “Gilmore Girls.”

