GUNS N’ ROSES Announce The Release of New Single “The General”

Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses have debuted their new single titled, “The General” via Geffen Records. “The General” stands out as the band’s second release of 2023, following their summer single “Perhaps”. Guns N’ Roses initially debuted “The General” to a sold-out hometown audience during their two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. Since then, fans have anxiously awaited the official arrival of “The General.” — LISTEN HERE!

Last month, Guns N’ Roses concluded their blockbuster 2023 world tour, which sold 1.3 million tickets around the world. The tour marked the band’s largest run to date and consisted of acclaimed performances across European stadiums and arenas. Their run included headlining festivals including Glastonbury and London’s Hyde Park. The band’s North American leg included sold-out performances at historic venues such as the Hollywood Bowl and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, as well as a co-headlining performance at Power Trip in Indio with AC/DC & Metallica.

Around the world, the band’s shows have only gotten bigger and bolder. The group’s now-legendary three-hour-plus sets have evolved with sought-after fan favorites in addition to newly dusted-off gems from their back catalog, leaving ardent audiences in awe.

ABOUT GUNS N’ ROSES

Embedded in popular culture, Guns N’ Roses’ landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as “the best-selling U.S. debut album ever” and “the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time.” Following its release, Guns N’ Roses shook the world with the one-two punch of the over 7x-platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, clinching the top two spots on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart upon arrival. With total sales of 100 million units thus far, their catalog also consists of G N’ R Lies (5x-platinum), The Spaghetti Incident? (platinum), Greatest Hits (5x-platinum), and Chinese Democracy (over 6 million worldwide). Not to mention, they are one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The band’s Not In This Lifetime… Tour ranked as the “fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time,” selling 5 million-plus tickets and included a headline performance at Coachella. Guns N’ Roses never stop with more touring on the horizon and other surprises—the “Nightrain” keeps rolling at full speed.

Guns N’ Roses are Axl Rose (vocals, keyboards), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).