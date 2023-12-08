SAMANTHA FISH and JESSE DAYTON To Heat Up The New Year With ‘Supadupabad Tour 2024’

Guitar heroes Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton take their show on the road this winter. The Supadupabad Tour 2024 commences on Valentine’s Day at Montgomery PAC in Montgomery, AL and ends a month later at New York City’s storied Beacon Theatre. The chart-topping duo have been on a non-stop international tour supporting their chart-topping L.P., Death Wish Blues, which was nominated for a 2024 GRAMMY® Best Contemporary Blues Album.

Fish and Dayton got together via an innocent co-writing session. They envisioned a sound that married the explosive blues with alt-rock. Out of this came an EP of covers, The Stardust Sessions. Following soon thereafter was Death Wish Blues, the duo’s fully realized collaboration, which topped the Billboard Blues Chart for three consecutive weeks. The record, written by Samantha and Jesse, and produced by Jon Spencer, showcases the pair’s apparent chemistry and gritty vitality. They’ve since graced the cover of Vintage Guitar and have received raves from Rolling Stone, Guitar World, Forbes, No Depression and American Songwriter just to name a few.

Full of swagger, bravado, and superb musicianship, Death Wish Blues was released by Rounder Records in May 2023 and instantly found its way to the top of the Billboard Blues charts. A number 1 hit in multiple countries, Death Wish Blues captures the synergy and free-flowing nature of Fish and Dayton’s musical partnership – they worked with producer Jon Spencer to expand beyond the boundaries of blues, rock, soul, and Americana.

SUPADUPABAD TOUR 2024

Feb 14 — Montgomery, AL —— Montgomery PAC

Feb 16 — Dallas, TX* ————- The Majestic

Feb 17 — Austin, TX* ———— ACL Moody

Feb 18 —- San Antonio, TX ——-The Espee

Feb 20 —- Oklahoma City, OK —Tower Theatre

Feb 21 —- Little Rock, AR———-The Hall

Feb 22 —- Kansas City, MO ——-The Truman

Feb 23 —- St Louis, MO ————Delmar Hall

Feb 24 —- Nashville, TN*———–Ryman

Feb 25 —- Chattanooga, TN ——Barrelhouse Ballroom

Mar 8 —— Uncasville, CT———-Mohegan Sun Wolf Den

Mar 9 —— Fall River, MA ———-Narrows Center

Mar 10 —–Albany, NY ————–The Egg – Hart Theatre

Mar 13 —–Ridgefield, CT———–Ridgefield Playhouse

Mar 14 —– Boston, MA ———— Wilbur

Mar 15 ——New York, NY* ——–Beacon*Supporting Kenny Wayne Shepherd

TICKETS GO ON SALE

Friday, Dec 8th @ 10am local

ABOUT SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON

Hailing from Kansas City, MO, Samantha Fish is one of the most dynamic blues forces in the world today, headlining festivals and captivating audiences with her guitar prowess and power vocals. The Kansas City Hall of Famer and Blues Music Award-winner performs 200 shows yearly, domestically, and abroad. DeathWish Blues is her 7th album. Austinite Jesse Dayton’s multi-decade career highlighting his work as a chart-topping songwriter, guitar hero, author, movie director, screenwriter, frontman, sideman, producer, and road warrior. The roots-rock renaissance man has collaborated with artists of all stripes, from Samantha Fish to country music icons (Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings), rock & roll hell-raisers (Guns ‘N Roses’ Duff McKagan, Glenn Danzig), and even horror movie filmmakers (Rob Zombie). Jesse, has played on hundreds of albums, has released 14 solo records and is looking forward to releasing a new L.P. this Spring on Blue Elan Records.