Comedian KOUNTRY WAYNE To Take The Nation By Storm On ‘The King of Hearts Tour’

Actor and comedian Kountry Wayne is set to conquer the comedy stage once again as he proudly announces THE KING OF HEARTS Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city tour kicks off on March 15 in Houston, with stops across the U.S. including Chicago, New York, Detroit, Atlanta and more, before concluding in Norfolk on May 19.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning on Monday, December 11 at 12 p.m. PT. The general on sale begins Wednesday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.
Wayne has established himself as one of the most in-demand touring comedians in the country, making a triumphant return to the stage with fresh, all-new material. THE KING OF HEARTS follows the success of his highly-praised Netflix stand-up special “Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer.” Filmed at the historic Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. as part of his HELP IS ON THE WAY spring 2023 tour, “A Woman’s Prayer” premiered at #1 on Netflix’s most-watched list in the U.S. Beyond comedy, Wayne released his debut book, “Help Is On The Way,” earlier this year through Harmony Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House.
THE KING OF HEARTS COMEDY TOUR DATES:
Mar 15 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Mar 16 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
Mar 17 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium
Mar 22 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Mar 23 – Shreveport, LA – The Strand Theatre
Mar 24 – Memphis, TN – The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
Mar 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Mar 30 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre Mobile
Mar 31 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Performance Hall
Apr 05 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Apr 06 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park
Apr 07 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Apr 12 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Apr 13 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
Apr 19 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Apr 20 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre
Apr 21 – Chattanooga, TN – The Walker Theatre
Apr 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
Apr 27 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace
Apr 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
May 03 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
May 04 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach
May 05 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec
May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
May 12 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
May 17 – Hattiesburg, MS – Saenger Theater
May 18 – Biloxi, MS – Beau River Theatre *
May 24 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
May 25 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
*Non-Live Nation Date
About Kountry Wayne
Wayne’s career highlights in recent years include being named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” in 2021, starring in the BET original Christmas rom-com “Holiday Heartbreak” (2021), appearing on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” with Nick Cannon, and co-hosting “I Love Us,” a comedy clip show on BET+ alongside Kym Whitley. Wayne also starred in the comedy feature film “Strange Love,” available on Amazon Prime, and the Peacock original film “Praise This,” produced by Will Packer, directed by Tina Gordon, and starring Chloe Bailey, Quavo, Mack Wilds, Druski, and more. As a content creator, Wayne’s widely popular digital sketches, featuring original characters, attract millions of viewers daily on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.
For more information, visit www.KountryWayne.com and follow @Kountrywayne on Instagram, @KingKountryWayne on Facebook, and @kountry_wayne on X.
