NICKI MINAJ Unveils First Details On Her ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’

The one and only Queen of Hip-Hop Nicki Minaj has officially announced the dates and venues on her worldwide outing in 2024, Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour. The Barbz have eagerly anticipated her touring return with headline arena shows in North America and Europe, including festival appearances at Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival. Her largest tour to date, the full routing and global ticketing information can be found below. Minaj originally shared news of her tour on social media teasing the announcement along with the release of her new album Pink Friday 2, out everywhere now.

Listen to Pink Friday 2 HERE

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS:

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, December 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, December 15 at 9am local time at NickiMinajOfficial.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginningTuesday, December 12 at 9am local time until Thursday, December 14 at 9pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

EUROPE/UK TICKETS:

Tickets are available now with artist presale access. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, December 15 at 9am local time at NickiMinajOfficial.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets and access to the Gag City Headquarters; Nicki’s VIP lounge with special pop-up activations, exclusive merch items, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

PINK FRIDAY 2 WORLD TOUR DATES:

Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*

Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*

Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Thu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

*Festival Performance

About Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has set the tone in music, fashion, and beauty for more than a decade – making history and building her superstar personal brand along the way.

Minaj became “the first Woman to score 100 Billboard Hot 100 Hits” with an astounding 133 total entries to date (the most among female hip-hop acts). These include three #1’s, over 70 Top 40 hits (also a record among female hip-hop acts), and 23 Top 10’s (another record among female hip-hop acts). As a songwriter, she also holds the record for the “Most Billboard Hot 100 Entries Among Women in the 2010s.”

Her seminal “Super Bass” surpassed 1 billion YouTube views, entering rarified air alongside the likes of “Anaconda.” As such, she has emerged as “the first female rapper to cross the 1 billion-mark with multiple solo tracks.” With nine videos north of 1 billion views thus far, she has earned “the most videos with over 1 billion views for any female artist.”

Her ascendancy can be traced back to her landmark debut Pink Friday in 2010. It notably sold over 375,000 copies in its first week, according to MRC Data. Right out of the gate, it made history by achieving “the largest sales week for a female hip-hop artist since Lauryn Hill in 1998.”

In addition to music, Minaj has made numerous TV and film appearances, including as a judge on “American Idol” along with film roles in 2014’s “The Other Woman” alongside Kate Upton, Cameron Diaz, and Leslie Mann and 2016’s “Barbershop: The Next Cut.” She’s also done voiceover for “Ice Age: Continental Drift.” What’s more, she has landed high-profile deals with Fendi, Adidas, H&M, Diesel, Mercedes-Benz, Sprint and Pepsi, released a nail polish collection

with OPI and was the face of MAC’s Viva Glam campaign. Her branded lipstick, according to Racked, was the brand’s highest-selling Viva Glam lipstick of all-time. Not to mention, she is a co-owner of TIDAL, and her BEATS 1 QUEEN radio show stands out as “the highest-rated show in Apple Music history.”

Minaj has only accelerated her unprecedented history-making momentum in the 2020’s. 2021 saw Beam Me Up Scotty blast to the top of the charts as “the highest-debuting female rap mixtape in Billboard 200 history.” Not to mention, “Super Bass” leveled up as her first RIAA diamond-certified single. During 2022, “Super Freaky Girl” impressively debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, popping off as “the first solo song by a female rapper to bow at #1 on the Hot 100 this century.” Among other firsts, she took flight as “the female rapper with the most solo Top 10 albums in Billboard 200 history,” “the most-awarded rapper at the American Music Awards,” and “the first female rapper with over 30 billion Spotify streams across her catalog.” Everything turns pink again with the 2023 release of her anxiously awaited Pink Friday 2 and more to come from Nicki Minaj.

