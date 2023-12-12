COREY TAYLOR Announces CMF2 2024 North American Tour Dates

Fresh on the heels of completely sold out shows throughout Europe and Australia tours, the GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Corey Taylor is back for another North American tour in support of his acclaimed new solo studio album, CMF2.

Best known as vocalist and lyricist for Slipknot, Stone Sour, and as a solo artist, Taylor’s solo shows are a no-holds barred, unapologetic rock ‘n roll celebration, and openers Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth will get the party kicked off early. The 20-date headline tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off in Canada with shows in Toronto and Montreal followed by stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Grand Rapids, Atlanta, and Charlotte, to name a few.

“The first US tour was such a massive success that we had to raise the stakes on this next leg,” says Taylor. “We’re so stoked to be going out with Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth, and ready to turn sh*t up a f*cking notch. Get ready for a good f*cking time.”

Corey Taylor CMF2 2024 North American Tour Dates

with special guests Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth

Feb 3 – Toronto, ON – History

Feb 4 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

Feb 6 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Feb 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Feb 9 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Feb 10 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Feb 13 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!*

Feb 14 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Feb 16 – Bowler, WI – Mohican North Star Casino Resort*

Feb 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Feb 18 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

Feb 20 – Richmond, VA – The National*

Feb 21 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva*

Feb 23 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Feb 24 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Feb 26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

Feb 27 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore Harrah’s

Feb 29 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

March 2 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tulsa Theater*

March 3 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse

*Non-LN Date

For tour and ticket information, visit: https://www.coreytaylor.com/