BRETT GOLDSTEIN Announces 2024 Leg of ‘The Second Best Night go Your Life’ Tour

Two-time Emmy award-winning actor, comedian, writer, director (and swimmer) Brett Goldstein announced that he’ll be embarking on a second leg of his highly popular stand-up tour. The show, The Second Best Night of Your Life, has been selling out venues and rolling into multiple night runs. Now, Brett Goldstein will continue his tour across the U.S. and Canada into 2024, including a show at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival on Friday, May 10.

Tickets will be available on presale this Thursday, December 14 at 10AM local followed by the general on sale Friday, December 15 at 10AM local. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and brettgoldsteintour.com.

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life Tour Dates

Thu Jan 25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Fri Feb 02 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Fri Feb 16 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theater*

Fri Feb 23 – New Orleans, LA – Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sat Mar 09 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Fri Mar 22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Sat Mar 23 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre

Thu March 28 – Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center*

Sat Apr 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Apr 26 – Cleveland, OH – Keybank State Theatre

Fri May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre – Netflix Is A Joke Festival Show

Fri May 17 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theatre

*Not a Live Nation date

About the show:

The show is for audiences 15 and over.

About Brett Goldstein:

Brett Goldstein—a breakthrough British creative force on and offscreen — has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after multihyphenates. He is the co-executive producer, writer, and star of the Peabody-winning Apple TV+ series, “Ted Lasso.” Hailed by fans and critics alike, season three made waves after surpassing its previous record-breaking haul, once again leading as this year’s most-nominated comedy series with 21 Emmy nominations. His scene-stealing performance as the brash yet lovable Roy Kent has earned him numerous accolades including two Primetime Emmy Awards for ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy,’ making him the category’s first back-to-back winner in almost 15 years. He additionally received a 2022 WGA Award nomination as part of the show’s writing team, having scored two wins the year prior. Goldstein is the creator and executive producer of the cathartic comedy “Shrinking” alongside Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence, which has been renewed for a second season by Apple TV+. This follows the success of his critically acclaimed AMC limited anthology series, “Soulmates,” which he created and executive produced with Will Bridges. He is the host of the iHeartRadio award-winning podcast, Films To Be Buried With, which finds him in candid conversation with special guests as they discuss the films that have shaped them.