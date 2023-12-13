JONAS BROTHERS To Take Latin America By Storm For The First Time In A Decade with ‘The Tour’!

Fresh off the heels of their final North American shows and three night hometown run, Jonas Brothers have announced that THE TOUR will also journey to Latin America on their epic global outing in 2024. Their long-awaited South America return, which is 10 years in the making, will see the band perform in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Argentina, along with three performances across Mexico. Full ticketing and tour dates are available below.

Produced by Live Nation, THE TOUR is their most ambitious outing to date with 98 shows across 26 countries. Every night is a celebration of five albums and features their best hits throughout the years including a variety of career-spanning deep cuts and fan-favorite hits.

Their monumentally successful North American run, which hit legendary venues including Toronto’s Rogers Centre, Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, concluded this weekend at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In 2024, THE TOUR will continue its trek around the globe starting in New Zealand in February. They will perform for the first time ever in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich and Norway. Fans in international territories can watch their TODAY Show appearance for a behind-the-scenes look of THE TOUR.

TICKETS: See ticketing timing for each market below and visit JonasBrothers.com for more information.

BRAZIL: Tickets available starting Thu, Dec 14th @ 10am BRT

JONAS BROTHERS ‘THE TOUR’ WORLDWIDE DATES:

Tue Feb 27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Fri Mar 01 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Sat Mar 02 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 05 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Mar 08 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 09 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Tue Apr 16 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque – JUST ANNOUNCED

Fri Apr 19 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena – JUST ANNOUNCED

Sun Apr 21 – Lima, Peru – Costa 21 – JUST ANNOUNCED

Tue Apr 23 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida – JUST ANNOUNCED

Thu Apr 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena – JUST ANNOUNCED

Tue Apr 30 – Cancun, Mexico – Estadio Andres Quintana Roo – JUST ANNOUNCED

Fri May 3 – Mexico City, Mexico – Arena CDMX – JUST ANNOUNCED

Mon May 6 – Monterrey, Mexico – Arena Monterrey – JUST ANNOUNCED

Sat May 18 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Mon May 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Tue May 21 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Wed May 22 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sat May 25 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon May 27 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Tue May 28 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Thu May 30 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena

Sat Jun 01 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sun Jun 02 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 arena

Mon Jun 03 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tue Jun 04 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri Jun 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat Jun 08 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Mon Jun 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 12 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Thu Jun 13 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Sat Jun 15 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

Sun Jun 16 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

Mon Jun 17 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena

Wed Jun 19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Thu Jun 20 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena

About Jonas Brothers

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Begins impressively scored the “biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release” and housed the Double-Platinum “Only Human” and Platinum “Cool.” The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues. Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.” In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they’re kicking off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium on August 12th and 13th. “The Tour” will include stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date.