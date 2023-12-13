Netflix is a Joke Fest, the biggest comedy festival in North America, is back and bigger than ever. Produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation, the star-studded celebration of comedy from May 2 – May 12, 2024 will feature over 300 live stand-up shows, special events, table reads, sketch and more with the best comedians and artists in the world. For 11 days, the comedy community will take over more than 35 of LA’s most beloved landmarks such as Hollywood Bowl, The Greek, The Dolby, The Forum, The Palladium, Orpheum Theatre and The Wiltern as well as historic comedy venues including The Hollywood Improv, Largo, Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store.

The festival will also feature Outside Joke – the hub of the Netflix is a Joke Fest With everything from late night live stand-up and cast games shows to laugh out loud lawn games, Outside Joke is every fan’s chance to get in on the joke as they enjoy the best moments in Netflix comedy and beyond.

Here are just some of the names included in the Festival. More headliners to be announced in the new year: Ali Wong, Atsuko Okatsuko, Anthony Jeselnik, Bert Kreischer, Beth Stelling, Bill Burr, Brett Goldstein, Cedric the Entertainer, Celeste Barber, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Craig Robinson, Daniel Tosh, Dane Cook, David Letterman, Demetri Martin, Deon Cole, Earthquake, Fortune Feimster, Hannah Berner, Hannah Gadsby, Heather McMahan, Iliza Shlesinger, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeff Ross, Jerry Seinfeld, Jessi Klein, Jessica Kirson, Joel Kim Booster, John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Jim Jefferies, Jimmy Carr, Justin Willman, Katherine Ryan, Katt Williams, Kevin Hart, Kountry Wayne, Kumail Nanjiani, Leanne Morgan, Leslie Jones, Luenell, Mae Martin, Mark Normand, Marlon Wayans, Matteo Lane, Matt Rife, Maya Rudolph, Michelle Buteau, Mike Birbiglia, Mike Epps, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Nate Bargatze, Nicole Byer, Nick Kroll, Nikki Glaser, Patton Oswalt, Phil Rosenthal, Rachel Bloom, Ralph Barbosa, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr., Ryan Hamilton, Sam Jay, Sarah Silverman, Sebastian Maniscalco, Seth Rogen, Shane Gillis, Sheng Wang, Stavros Halkias, Taylor Tomlinson, Tim Dillon, Tim Robinson, Tom Brady, Tom Papa, Tom Segura, Trevor Noah, Vir Das, Wanda Sykes, Will Smith (the Dodger).

Tickets for events across the festival will go on sale beginning at 10am PT on December 15th at www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.

“This is a special time for comedy, both for Netflix and the genre at large, ” said Robbie Praw, Netflix VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. “We have the privilege of working with comedians who are selling out arenas, winning awards and building fandoms in the millions. In the 10 years that we’ve been doing stand-up we’ve seen the art form reach levels we didn’t think possible. This festival aims to capture this moment by bringing together the world’s best comedians for an unforgettable 11 days.”

In 2022, Netflix is a Joke Fest featured 295 shows, with more than 330 comedians and 260,000 tickets sold. Netflix recently celebrated 10 years of creating original, streaming stand-up specials, as its members love the genre. More than 60% of US members watched at least one stand-up title in 2022 and every 1 in 20 US members watched at least 20 stand-up titles in 2022. Netflix has featured more than 200 comedians in more than 350 specials over the past decade.

It’s already been a notable year for Netflix stand-up. The company’s first live streaming event was Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, which was the most-streamed comedy special in a measurement week according to Nielsen. The special also reached the Netflix Top 10 in seven countries. Mark Normand, Shane Gillis, Mike Birbiglia, Leanne Morgan and Matt Rife have also reached the Top 10 with recent specials. Also upcoming are new specials from Trevor Noah, Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle.

Below are some of the festival’s biggest highlights. The entire schedule and latest information and schedule is available on www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.

“*Talent and schedule subject to change”.

HOLLYWOOD BOWL – 8 nights

Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze and Sebastian Maniscalco: Live at the Hollywood Bowl: A once in a lifetime lineup – Jerry Seinfed, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, and Sebastian Maniscalco together in one MEGA powerhouse show of stand-up comedy not to be missed.

??A once in a lifetime lineup – Jerry Seinfed, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, and Sebastian Maniscalco together in one MEGA powerhouse show of stand-up comedy not to be missed. Bill Burr

John Mulaney

Seth Rogen Smokes The Bowl: A BIG night of comedy, music, special guests, and fireworks! Supporting Seth and Lauren Rogen’s Alzheimer’s charity Hilarity For Charity.

A BIG night of comedy, music, special guests, and fireworks! Supporting Seth and Lauren Rogen’s Alzheimer’s charity Hilarity For Charity. Matt Rife

Taylor Tomlinson, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser and Michelle Buteau: Live at The Hollywood Bowl: A lineup you have to see to believe — Taylor Tomlinson, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser and Michelle Buteau together for one night of star-studded stand-up comedy.

A lineup you have to see to believe — Taylor Tomlinson, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser and Michelle Buteau together for one night of star-studded stand-up comedy. Kevin Hart

Trevor Noah

THE FORUM

G.R.O.A.T. The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (recorded for Netflix): Seven time world champion and modern day legend tackles the biggest challenge of his career. Watch as Tom Brady gets his cleats held to the fire by the Roastmaster General Jeff Ross, alongside famous friends & frenemies in an unforgettable night as they try to take down the GOAT.

Tom Segura

Bert Kreischer

HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM

Chris Rock’s Table Reads: Join comedy icon Chris Rock as he hosts table reads of his favorite films featuring an all-star lineup of talent.

Dodgers Comedy Night hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Presented by All Star Dodgers Catcher Will Smith: Will Smith, catcher of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is bringing together comedians, teammates, and fans for a night of standup comedy and giveaways. Proceeds will go to Catching Hope, Will and Cara Smith’s foundation, working to help at-risk low-income youths in transition with critical skills needed for leadership, self-advocacy, and self-sufficiency.

Mike Epps

THE GREEK THEATRE

Big Mouth Live at The Greek: Come out on a school night to see Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas and more of the Emmy Award winning cast of Big Mouth at The Greek. Hormones will fill the air for an evening of comedy, music, and stories about the most gloriously awkward time of life.

Come out on a school night to see Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas and more of the Emmy Award winning cast of Big Mouth at The Greek. Hormones will fill the air for an evening of comedy, music, and stories about the most gloriously awkward time of life. Jon Stewart and Friends: Join Jon Stewart and friends for a night of stand-up under the stars at the Greek Theatre.

Join Jon Stewart and friends for a night of stand-up under the stars at the Greek Theatre. Shane Gillis

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Live!: An evening with Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, the creators of “I Think You Should Leave”

THE WILTERN

Ali Wong Live (four shows over three nights, shows on 5/4 will be recorded for Netflix): Award winning creator, director, actor, comedian and star of the critically acclaimed series Beef moves into the Wiltern for a limited run of shows you do not want to miss! Catch Ali's latest hour of stand-up to be filmed for her next comedy special, right here right now.

Award winning creator, director, actor, comedian and star of the critically acclaimed series Beef moves into the Wiltern for a limited run of shows you do not want to miss! Catch Ali’s latest hour of stand-up to be filmed for her next comedy special, right here right now. Sheng Wang

THE DOLBY

Wanda Sykes: Please & Thank You Tour

Ronny Chieng Live

Daniel Tosh Live

THE MONTALBAN

Gods of Comedy with David Letterman: Watch as this legendary late night host sits down with comedy titans for a once in a lifetime conversation for three nights. Be in the room where funny meets insight in a revealing conversation that only Letterman can bring us.

Watch as this legendary late night host sits down with comedy titans for a once in a lifetime conversation for three nights. Be in the room where funny meets insight in a revealing conversation that only Letterman can bring us. Mark Normand

Iliza Shlesinger

Heather McMahan

Dane Cook

Rachel Bloom

Katherine Ryan

YOUTUBE THEATER

Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour (recorded for Netflix)

Chelsea Handler, Fortune Feimster, Matteo Lane, Sam Jay & Vanessa Gonzalez: 3 Gays, a Mexican and a Jew: A Night of Comedy with Chelsea Handler and Friends. Featuring Chelsea Handler, Fortune Feimster, Matteo Lane, Sam Jay and Vanessa Gonzalez.

3 Gays, a Mexican and a Jew: A Night of Comedy with Chelsea Handler and Friends. Featuring Chelsea Handler, Fortune Feimster, Matteo Lane, Sam Jay and Vanessa Gonzalez. Kill Tony

THE ORPHEUM THEATRE

Brett Goldstein (multiple shows)

Celeste Barber

Vir Das

Kountry Wayne

THE THEATRE AT ACE HOTEL

Hannah Gadsby And Close Personal Acquaintances…Some of Whom They've Never Met: Hannah is back at the Theatre At The Ace Hotel to present a hand picked line up of some of the funniest and queerest comedians any Thursday has ever seen.

Hannah is back at the Theatre At The Ace Hotel to present a hand picked line up of some of the funniest and queerest comedians any Thursday has ever seen. Ralph Barbosa

Tom Papa

Kumail Nanjiani

Patton Oswalt

Mike Birbiglia

Jimmy Carr

Marlon Wayans

Phil Rosenthal

Hannah Berner

Anthony Jeselnik

Demetri Martin

THE AVALON

Mae Martin and Brett Goldstein Make Love to One Another Live on Stage

Felipe Esparza

LARGO

How Did This Get Made

PANTAGES

Leanne Morgan

WILSHIRE EBELL

Laura Ramoso

Ryan Hamilton

PALACE THEATRE

Jared Freid

Nate Jackson

THE BELASCO

Roy Wood Jr.

Sibling Rivalry Podcast

Earthquake

TROUBADOUR

Joel Kim Booster

Lowkey Comedy

Craig Robinson

Nicole Byer

Paul Virzi

Moshe Kasher

THE REGENT THEATER

Catherine Cohen

Mo Gilligan

JR De Guzman

Luenell

BOURBON ROOM

Chris Redd

Jessimae Peluso

Donnell Rawlings

Sabrina Wu

DYNASTY TYPEWRITER

Fern Brady: I Gave You Milk To Drink

Are You Still Listening?

Naomi Ekperigin

Joe Mande

THE ELYSIAN THEATER

Nori Reed

Natalie Palamides

Guy Branum

Nico Carney

MASONIC LODGE AT HOLLYWOOD FOREVER

Beth Stelling

Christina P.

Jeff Ross

The Endless Honeymoon Podcast

ADDITIONAL VENUES WITH SHOWS TO BE ANNOUNCED INCLUDE:

THE EGYPTIAN

HOTEL CAFE

WESTSIDE COMEDY THEATER

LAUGH FACTORY

HOLLYWOOD IMPROV

THE COMEDY STORE

MIRACLE THEATER